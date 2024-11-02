Liam Payne’s body will be released to family and repatriated to UK, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liam Payne’s body will be released to his family so that for repatriation to the UK, according to reports.

Payne died after falling from the third-floor balcony of his room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16.

An autopsy confirmed he had suffered internal and external hemorrhages and multiple traumatic injuries sustained as a result of the fall. Early toxicology results revealed multiple substances in his system. including “pink cocaine” – a recreational drug that typically includes a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA, per the National Institutes of Health.

Police sources say the local prosecutor’s office has now given permission to release Payne’s body to his father, Geoff Payne, ABC News reports.

Geoff Payne has been in the Argentinian capital since October 18, and is seeking to bring his son’s body back to England for burial.

He was seen outside the CasaSur Hotel shortly after his arrival, reading tributes and kissing photos of his son near the site where he died. He also thanked fans for their support.

open image in gallery Liam Payne died in Argentina on October 16 ( Ben Birchall/PA )

Payne’s former One Direction bandmates have said in joint and individual statements that they are “devastated” over the singer’s death, while Cheryl, the mother of Payne’s 7-year-old son Bear, has opened up about her grief at an “indescribably painful time.” Zayn Malik announced recently that he has postponed his forthcoming US tour.

Born in Wolverhampton, Payne shot to fame as one of the five members of UK boyband One Direction, who first formed on the ITV reality show The X Factor in 2010.

Along with bandmates Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Liam Tomlinson, Payne achieved a number of hit singles and four No 1 albums in the US.

After the band went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, Payne followed his former 1D members in launching a solo career, debuting with his Top 10 single “Strip That Down” featuring US rapper Quavo.

His first album, LP1, came out in 2019. He released a new single, “Teardrops”, earlier this year.

The singer was pronounced dead on October 16 after emergency services responded to a hotel manager’s call about an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

The 911 call was made at 5:01pm local time, shortly before Payne’s death around 10 minutes later. The hotel employee told the operator that emergency services were needed “urgently,” noting that the hotel room had a balcony.

“We need you to send us someone urgently because, well, we don’t know if the guest’s life is at risk,” they said. “He is in a room that has a balcony. And well, we’re a bit afraid that he does something that could put his life at risk.”

Alberto Crescenti, head of the local emergency services, told Buenos Aires Times that “there was no possibility” for first responders to save Payne’s life as he had “very serious injuries.”