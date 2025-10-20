Folk legend Kenny Loggins shreds Trump for using his song in bizarre AI poop bomb video
Loggins’ song ‘Danger Zone’ was recorded for the soundtrack of ‘Top Gun’
Kenny Loggins has hit out at President Donald Trump after his song “Danger Zone” was used in the president’s bizarre AI-created video showing himself wearing a crown, flying a “KING TRUMP” fighter jet, and bombing a crowd of No Kings protesters with brown liquid.
Loggins, 77, famously recorded the song, which was written by Giorgio Moroder, for the soundtrack of the 1986 Tom Cruise movie Top Gun.
The singer has called for Trump’s video to be taken down on copyright grounds.
In a statement to Variety, Loggins said: “This is an unauthorized use of my performance of ‘Danger Zone.’ Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied, and I request that my recording on this video is removed immediately.
“I can’t imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us. Too many people are trying to tear us apart, and we need to find new ways to come together.
“We’re all Americans, and we’re all patriotic. There is no ‘us and them’ — that’s not who we are, nor is it what we should be. It’s all of us. We’re in this together, and it is my hope that we can embrace music as a way of celebrating and uniting each and every one of us.”
When Variety approached the White House for a response to the statement from Loggins, a representative reportedly responded with a Top Gun meme that reads: “I feel the need for speed.”
The Independent has reached out to Loggins and the White House for comment.
This weekend’s “No Kings” protests received support from a number of celebrities.
In Chicago, John Cusack said the city’s message to the Trump administration is: “Go to hell!”
The 59-year-old High Fidelity and Say Anything star is a longtime resident of the city.
In an interview with CNN at the rally, Cusack claimed that Trump misunderstands Chicago. The president has asked the Supreme Court for permission to send troops into the city, arguing they are needed to protect federal border and immigration officials. Officials in the city insist they are not needed.
“What’s interesting is that he doesn’t understand that all the labor rights around the world came from this town, this place,” said Cusack “So if he thinks this place is going to be a fascist hub – no chance!”
Addressing the president directly, Cusack continued: “No, you can’t put troops on our streets. You can’t create enough chaos to invoke the Insurrection Act so you can stay in power. We all know what your plan is.”
Glenn Close, Ben Stiller, and Jamie Lee Curtis were also among those who either attended protests or spoke out in support on social media.
