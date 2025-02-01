What is Kendrick Lamar’s net worth?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kendrick Lamar is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in rap — and he’s got a sizeable net worth to match.

With a string of chart-topping albums and several million-dollar properties, the 37-year-old “Not Like Us” hitmaker is estimated to be worth around $85m to $100m.

As Lamar prepares to take the Super Bowl halftime stage on Sunday, February 9, The Independent takes a look back at his success as a multi-million dollar artist.

Music Career

Born and raised in Compton, California, Lamar began making music when he was in high school under the name K.Dot.

In 2005, he signed with Top Dawg Entertainment and co-founded the hip-hop supergroup Black Hippy, where he remained a member for nearly 14 years before his eventual departure in 2022.

While the collective, which consisted of Lamar, Ab-Soul, Jay Rock and ScHoolboy Q, didn’t end up releasing any albums together, they frequently collaborated on solo projects.

open image in gallery Kendrick Lamar will bring the thunder at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime ( Getty Images )

Over the span of his decades-long music career, Lamar has released a total of six studio albums, including his 2011 debut record Section.80, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City (2012), To Pimp a Butterfly (2015), Damn (2017), Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers (2022) and GNX (2024).

He first gained notoriety with his second album, which landed him his first three Grammy nods for Best Rap Album, Album of the Year and Best New Artist. He’s since gone on to receive a total of 57 Grammy nominations of which he’s won 17.

His next four albums, in addition to his 2016 compilation album Untitled Unmastered and his 2018 Black Panther soundtrack album, have all been chart-toppers and contribute to his extensive music catalog, which happens to make up a bulk of his wealth.

Each of his albums has gone on to sell millions of copies and they continue to be streamed on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music on a regular basis, helping him to collect significant royalties.

Back in 2016, Newsweek reported that according to Spotify calculations, the “Squabble Up” rapper earned between $921,600 and $1,290,240 in a single day for a record-breaking 9.6 million streams of his To Pimp a Butterfly album.

In January, his Drake diss track, “Not Like Us,” surpassed more than one billion streams on Spotify.

open image in gallery Kendrick Lamar is estimated to be worth around $85m to $100m ( AP )

Lamar has additionally headlined five concert tours in support of his albums and is scheduled to embark on his sixth later this spring alongside longtime collaborator and R&B star SZA.

With his most recent Big Steppers tour, he grossed over $100m in ticket sales.

Real Estate Portfolio

Beyond his music career, though, he owns several big-ticket properties. According to Architectural Digest, his earliest known property was a $523,400 four-bedroom, three-bathroom home he bought in 2013 in Eastvale, California. It’s reported that he later sold it in 2021 for $825,000.

The magazine reports that in 2017, he purchased his next investment property, a six-bedroom, six-bathroom residence in Calabasis, California for $2.65m. However, similar to his first property, it was used mostly as a residence for his family members, per listing records.

He additionally owns a $9.7m contemporary-style mansion in Manhattan Beach, a $15.85m midcentury ranch-style house in Bel Air, and an $8.6m Manhattan penthouse.

Last year, Lamar purchased his most expensive property, a $42m Brentwood mansion.

Sponsorships and Endorsements

An added source of income for the Pulitzer Prize winner is his numerous brand deals. He’s previously worked with popular shoe brands like Reebok and Converse before officially becoming a member of the Nike family in August 2017.

He’s also made millions from previous collaborations with American Express, according to Forbes.