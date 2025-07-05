Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kelly Clarkson shared an emotional statement about postponing her opening night show for her Las Vegas residency, just hours before the event was set to begin.

The 43-year-old singer was set to begin her residency, Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday. After that, she had 17 performances scheduled at the venue until November.

However, the shows for last night and the rest of the weekend were postponed for the sake of Clarkson’s health. She posted a statement about the news on Instagram, expressing how disappointed.

“We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans,” she wrote on Friday. “I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars.”

She continued: “The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve.”

The “Stronger” singer said that her show “was truly incredible” before sharing her gratitude for her team.

“The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong,” she added. “I can’t wait to be back next weekend and show y’all what we’ve been working on.”

Along with her show on July 4, Clarkson postponed her performance scheduled for tonight, July 5. However, she is expected to return to the stage on July 11.

Caesars Palace shared a post on its own Instagram about the two shows being postponed, noting that fans could be refunded for their tickets.

“Ticketholders will receive information from Ticketmaster and can either request a refund or keep their tickets as we reschedule this weekend’s performances,” the statement reads. “While we sincerely apologize to our guests for the inconvenience, Kelly is an unparalleled artist who has developed a remarkable new show for The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.”

“We are confident that when she’s recovered, fans will experience an incredible, intimate performance from one of this generation’s leading voices,” the company concluded.

In the comments of Clarkson’s Instagram, there were many mixed reactions from fans, some of whom bought tickets for the show and were disappointed about it being rescheduled. Others shared their hopes for Clarkson to get well soon.

“When you ACTUALLY sing live, you are allowed this grace. Rest that incredible instrument,” one wrote.

“I’m a huge fan and flew here from Boston, spending thousands on tickets and hotels to see your show tomorrow for my 40th birthday. I really want you to be healthy, but canceling this late has such a huge financial impact on your loyal fans,” another added.

“Ughhhh I was so excited for opening night. We were ALL so excited waiting in line all day.

I hope you feel better,” a third wrote.

“I wish you would’ve done this sooner than 15 mins before doors opening. I hope you feel better,” a fourth added.

Clarkson’s concert cancellation came only hours after she posted a picture about the expected concert. At the time, she shared a black and white photo of herself rehearsing at Caesars Palace on Instagram, alongside the caption: “TONIGHT!!”