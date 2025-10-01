Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keith Urban appeared to change the lyrics to one of his songs, which was originally inspired by his now-broken marriage to Nicole Kidman during a recent live performance on his High and Alive World Tour.

In a clip of the moment, shared to Instagram over the weekend by his utility player, rising country star Maggie Baugh, Urban is in the middle of performing his 2016 hit “The Fighter.”

Instead of singing the song’s original lyrics, “When they’re tryna get to you, baby I’ll be the fighter,” Urban belts: “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player.”

The video is overlaid with eye-covering and exploding-head emojis. “Did he just say that?” Baugh wrote in the post’s caption, alongside an eyeball emoji.

The clip has generated a lot of attention in the wake of Kidman filing for divorce from Urban on Tuesday.

Nicole Kidman has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 20 years, country singer Keith Urban ( Getty )

“The Fighter” is one of Urban’s top hits. Released in 2016, the song originally featured Carrie Underwood.

The American Idol alum has previously spoken about how he wrote the song at a time when he was spending a lot of time in London, supporting Kidman while she starred in the West End production of Photograph 51.

“It’s all from a conversation my wife and I had early on in our relationship, that when things get tough, I need to hold her tighter and just try to take care of her,” Urban told Billboard in 2017.

“The song is about wanting to heal somebody, wanting to take care of somebody, wanting to protect somebody. It’s really like a vow in so many ways.”

Kidman and Urban first met in 2005 and married the following year. They welcomed daughter Sunday Rose in 2008 and daughter Faith Margaret in 2010. The Oscar- and Emmy-winning actor also has two adopted children from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

In her divorce petition, the Big Little Lies star cited irreconcilable differences. According to TMZ, the couple has been living apart “since the beginning of summer.”

The decision to separate was made by the “Break on Me” singer as the Babygirl actor, 58, takes care of their children and is “holding the family together through this difficult time,” a source told the outlet.

The source additionally claimed that Kidman did not want the initial separation and had been attempting to preserve the marriage.

“Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home,” they said. The family’s main residence is also located in Nashville.