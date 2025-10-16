Keith Urban forced to cancel concert over health issue amid Nicole Kidman divorce

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keith Urban has been forced to cancel his Thursday night show in Greenville, South Carolina, due to a health issue.

The 57-year-old singer, who split from his wife Nicole Kidman last month, was scheduled to perform at Bon Secours Wellness Arena as part of his 2025 High and Alive World Tour.

However, Urban was advised by his longtime laryngologist to cancel his performance “due to laryngitis which began earlier this week.”

“He has been placed on complete vocal rest and Dr. Garrett is optimistic that he will be back onstage for his Nashville show,” the official Facebook page for the venue revealed Wednesday in a Facebook post.

Urban issued his own statement about Thursday’s show being canceled, saying: “Hey Greenville, I’m so SO sorry to have to cancel the show…I know all the logistics it takes to get to a concert these days and I’ve never taken any of that, or any of YOU for granted. I’m looking forward to getting back there when we can!!!!!” he said.

open image in gallery Keith Urban canceled his show in Greenville, South Carolina due to laryngitis ( Getty Images )

Refunds for tickets purchased for Thursday night’s show through Ticketmaster will be issued automatically, the venue said. Those who bought tickets through a third-party reseller should contact their point of purchase for more information.

Urban is expected to continue his tour Friday in Nashville, Tennessee, taking the stage at Bridgestone Arena.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Urban for comment.

Urban’s High and Alive World Tour began in May and has included dates across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Following Friday’s Nashville show, Urban has just one remaining date scheduled in 2025 at Louisiana’s Boots on the Bayou country music festival.

As of now, Urban is scheduled for just a handful of U.S. and Europe concerts in 2026.

The concert cancellation comes amid the singer’s split from Kidman, who filed for divorce on September 30.

open image in gallery Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban on September 30 ( Invision/AP )

Only one day before that, The Independent confirmed that Kidman and Urban had separated after 19 years of marriage. Meanwhile, TMZ reported that they had been living separately “since the beginning of summer.”

The couple share two daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.

The decision to separate was made by the “Break on Me” singer as Kidman takes care of their children and is “holding the family together through this difficult time,” a source told TMZ. They further claimed that Kidman did not want the initial separation and had been attempting to save the marriage.

“Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home,” the source said. The family’s main residence is also located in the Tennessee city.

Kidman and Urban were last photographed together in June while attending the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group D match between Los Angeles Football Club and Esperance de Tunis at Geodis Park in Nashville.