Justin Timberlake shares Lyme disease diagnosis after concert backlash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Timberlake has announced that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

The 44-year-old singer, actor and former NSYNC member said he was “shocked” when he learned he had contracted the tick-borne bacterial infection.

In a lengthy statement posted to his Instagram account, Timberlake described his recently-concluded world tour in support of his album Everything I Thought It Was as “the most fun, emotional, gratifying, physically demanding, and, at times, grueling experience.”

He went on: “Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease - which I don’t say so you feel bad for me - but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes. If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.

“When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness. I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going.”

Justin Timberlake attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2024 ( Getty )

Timberlake continued: “Not only did I prove my mental tenacity to myself but, I now have so many special moments with all of you that I will never forget. I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself. But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted.”

In the weeks prior to his announcement, Timberlake had been widely criticized by fans who felt his tour had been underwhelming and that he hadn’t been singing consistently throughout the shows.

Clips circulated on social media showing Timberlake letting the audience sing several songs themselves, with comments such as: “Imagine paying $600 to watch the crowd at a Justin Timberlake concert sing his songs.”

In February, Timberlake cancelled the final show of his US tour in Columbus, Ohio, barely 10 minutes before the concert was set to start.

The Columbus gig was originally set for November but was postponed along with five other shows to February as the singer was suffering from bronchitis and laryngitis. It was rescheduled as the last leg of Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

The “SexyBack” singer said at the time that he went into soundcheck with the flu and “it’s gotten the best of me.”