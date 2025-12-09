The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Joe Jonas reacts to mockery over viral ‘seven-minute’ New York parallel parking attempt
Pop singer was supported by some fans who pointed out ‘the worst part of parallel parking is always the witnesses’
Pop star Joe Jonas has playfully joined in on the mockery after a viral TikTok claimed to show him during a “seven-minute” attempt to parallel park.
The clip posted by TikTok user Neha Nas this week featured the caption: “I love New York because I’ve been watching Joe Jonas parallel park for the last seven minutes.”
Jonas, 36, initially responded by commenting on the TikTok, which has attracted over 11 million views: “And I saw you watch and not help once.”
The Jonas Brothers star then shared his own clip, using a current TikTok trend that showed him being thrown out of a shop then walking morosely down the street.
“How the city been treating me today since the parallel parking video,” he captioned it.
He did glean some sympathy from fans who pointed out that parallel parking in New York is generally deemed to be a nightmare.
“The worst part of parallel parking is always the witnesses,” one viewer of the original TikTok said.
@neha.nas City of Dreams, City of Jonas #jonasbrothers #year3000orwhateverrr ♬ Burnin' Up - Jonas Brothers
“Not me finding out on TikTok that the guy I was also watching parallel park for like five minutes was Joe Jonas,” another person said.
One fan insisted: “You can’t be hot, talented, AND parallel park.”
‘’I would cry if someone filmed me struggling to parallel park,” another viewer said.
The Jonas Brothers, the sibling trio comprising Joe and his brothers Nick and Kevin, are currently completing their 20th anniversary-themed tour Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown.
The band have been performing a setlist of their biggest hits along with songs from their various solo projects and films.
Included among these is the song “This is Me” from Camp Rock, the 2008 Disney movie in which they starred opposite Demi Lovato.
Lovato joined the Jonas Brothers as a surprise guest on the opening night of the tour, performing “This is Me” and “Wouldn’t Change a Thing”, also from the Camp Rock soundtrack.
The tour is set to conclude on 22 December at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments