Jessie J cancels all US tour dates due to ‘ongoing health issues’
Singer announced her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year
Jessie J has canceled her upcoming U.S. tour and rescheduled her U.K. and European dates as she is due to undergo surgery again.
The singer shared her early-stage cancer diagnosis in April this year and had a mastectomy to remove the disease, followed by breast reconstruction surgery.
“Unfortunately I have to have a second surgery - nothing too serious but it has to be done by the end of this year,” the singer said in a statement.
“This falls in the middle of the tour I had booked. I’m so sorry, I feel frustrated and sad, but I need to be better, I need to be healed.”
Her U.K. and European dates, scheduled for October 2025, will now be in April 2026. The U.S. dates have yet to be rescheduled.
