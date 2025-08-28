Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Jessie J cancels all US tour dates due to ‘ongoing health issues’

Singer announced her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year

Caitlin Hornik
in New York
Thursday 28 August 2025 13:23 EDT
Jessie J reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Jessie J has canceled her upcoming U.S. tour and rescheduled her U.K. and European dates as she is due to undergo surgery again.

The singer shared her early-stage cancer diagnosis in April this year and had a mastectomy to remove the disease, followed by breast reconstruction surgery.

“Unfortunately I have to have a second surgery - nothing too serious but it has to be done by the end of this year,” the singer said in a statement.

“This falls in the middle of the tour I had booked. I’m so sorry, I feel frustrated and sad, but I need to be better, I need to be healed.”

Her U.K. and European dates, scheduled for October 2025, will now be in April 2026. The U.S. dates have yet to be rescheduled.

