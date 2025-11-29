Jessie J walks back 2014 comments about bisexuality ‘phase’: ‘I’m sure it hurt her’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jessie J has addressed her 2014 comments about her sexuality, which attracted criticism at the time from the LGBT+ community.

The singer-songwriter, real name Jessica Cornish, had been in a relationship a woman, though stated after the break-up that it was “a phase”.

Speaking to The Guardian in a candid new interview, Cornish said that she had misworded her feelings at the time, and said that she was “sure” her words had “hurt” her ex-partner.

“It wasn’t me saying I’m not bisexual,” said the artist, 37. “I think I’m always going to be attracted to women.

“I’m so honest and open about it, but I don’t want a label on it, like ‘Jessie J the bisexual singer’,” she added.

Asked if she remained in contact with her ex, she replied, “no, not any more”.

“I’m sure it hurt her because our relationship was amazing and we were really serious,” she continued. “We lived together for a long time: around three years.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cornish opened up about her treatment for cancer earlier this year, experiencing a miscarriage, and her devastation after the suicide of a close friend.

Jessie J photographed on 20 November 2025 ( Getty Images )

In her new song “I’ll Never Know Why”, Cornish sings about the loss of someone she describes as “lost and hopeless”, confirming in the interview that this was written about her bodyguard and close friend Dave Last, who she says died by suicide in 2018.

“I miss him so much, man,” she said. “He was my guy for seven years. He was like my big brother. It makes me so sad that there was a loneliness there that meant it got to that before he would call me.

“I hope it’s a song that can help people who are left behind. And I also hope it helps people who are thinking of doing it to see a different perspective of what they would leave behind and how much they’re loved and wanted.”

She also spoke about her recent health struggles, which included treatment for breast cancer earlier this year.

“My mum and dad always did such a great job of not making that the definitive thing in my life, and not making me define my character by my worst days,” she said. “That was amazing and has carried through to now.

“[My health struggles] have made me live life more, eat better, work out more,” she said. “Made me live in the moment.”

Jessie J’s new album Don’t Tease Me With a Good Time is out now.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.