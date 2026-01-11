Rilo Kiley singer Jenny Lewis ‘marries her dog’ on 50th birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis, best known for leading the band Rilo Kiley, celebrated her 50th birthday by getting married... to her dog.

The artist tied the knot – ceremonially if not legally – with her canine companion, a cockapoo named Bobby Rhubarb, whom Lewis previously wrote about on the 2021 song “Puppy and a Truck”.

She shared pictures and footage of the event on social media, with the wedding also featuring musical performances from herself and special guests.

Lewis, wearing a white wedding gown, delivered a rendition of her band The Postal Service's “Such Great Heights” with Ben Gibbard, as well as Phantom Planet's “California”, alongside Alex Greenwald. Morgan Nagler and Farmer Dave Scher were also seen performing.

Following the event, Lewis wrote on X/Twitter: “i married my dog for my 50th birthday… BLESS!”

Fans sent messages of congratulations to the eccentric musician, with one person writing: “Muzzle tov.”

Jenny Lewis and her canine groom, in a video shared on Instagram ( Holleyshon )

“Bad news: Dogs get the seven-year itch almost immediately. Good news: It can easily be cured with belly scratches,” joked another.

Speaking to The Independent in 2023, Lewis credited her dog with helping alleviate the “sadness” of life.

Responding to the downbeat lyrics of the 2002 Rilo Kiley hit “The Good That Won’t Come Out”, Lewis responded: “Those were my emo days! You could only write that in your twenties. But yes, I do think choosing sadness is a thing.

“Well, sometimes you can’t help it. I wake up at three in the morning and I’m like, ‘Oh God, what have I done with my life?’ Sadness is the default, and you have to work your way out a bit. Exercise helps. And so does having a dog.”

As well as her successful musical career with Rilo Kiley and as a solo artist, Lewis is also known for her screen work, having first risen to prominence as a child actor in films such as Troop Beverly Hills (1989) and The Wizard (1989), and the TV series Brooklyn Bridge (1991 to 1993).

“I was born a musician,” she told The Independent, explaining that her acting work had been a job to help support her mother and sister. “When I retired from acting, it was frowned upon in my household because that’s how we paid for s***.

“But I’m a survivalist and there was something in me which suspected that if I stayed behind, I might not make it.”