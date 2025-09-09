Jehnny Beth: ‘It took me years to understand my sexuality or even put a name on it’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rock musician Jehnny Beth has recalled how she was bullied by her schoolmates over her sexuality while she was still struggling to understand it herself.

“I’ve always been a bisexual, so I’ve always been attracted to men and women, completely equally,” the French musician born Camille Berthomier said. “To me there’s no difference, that’s the way I am – I was born that way.”

The former Savages frontwoman turned solo artist continued: “But it took me years to understand it or even put a name on it, and when I was a kid my attraction to different people meant that I was rejected [because] obviously people felt it.”

Beth, 40, said she was bullied by “gangs of girls” at school while also facing judgement or suspicion from adults, including the mother of her “first love”, a girl who lived close by, who eventually forbade her from visiting.

“I was just a kid, but I was looking for a deeper connection [with the friend], and all that rejection left me with the feeling of being dirty,” Beth said. “And [my] Catholic grandmother didn’t help!”

In her guest appearance on the Good Vibrations podcast, out this Friday, Beth spoke about the making of her latest album, You Heartbreaker, You – the follow-up to her debut solo album, To Love is To Live – which was released on 29 August to glowing reviews from critics.

open image in gallery Jehnny Beth has released her new album, 'You Heartbreaker, You' ( Johnny Hostile )

Beth co-produced the album with her longterm partner, Johnny Hostile (Nicolas Congé) – together they agreed to delete any music that made them feel “bored”.

“I think it helps the music to be interesting,” she suggested. “I don’t think we have time, nowadays, and [our] attention spans, even mine, are so reduced. I feel like I need something to grab me straight away, and it’s a good exercise as an artist, you know?”

When it comes to love and relationships, she later said, “I don’t think we’re that evolved.” She recalled how one song on the new record was inspired by some graffiti she and Hostile saw on a car, which said: “YOU CHEATING BASTARD, I’M PREGNANT WITH YOUR CHILD.”

“We’re still at a prehistoric phase... hate is very close to love, you know?” Beth said.

Elsewhere during the conversation, Beth opened up about her latest acting ventures, including a major role in Netflix’s hit political thriller series, Hostage, opposite Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy. She also revealed the main difference she found working on an English set over a French one.

The full episode of Roisin O’Connor’s Good Vibrations is out this Friday (12 September) wherever you get your podcasts.

You Heartbreaker, You, the new album by Jehnny Beth, is out now on Fiction Records. She plays Electrowerkz in London on 30 October, and Camden Assembly on 31 October.