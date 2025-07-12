Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Statement issued on Jeff Lynne’s ELO farewell gig after illness causes penultimate gig to be cancelled

The singer was forced to cancel a show in Manchester on Thursday at the last minute

Lauren Del Fabbro
Saturday 12 July 2025 04:35 EDT
Comments
Richard Tandy's last year performing in ELO before his death

Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) are expected to go ahead with their farewell performance on Sunday (13 July) at BST Hyde Park, organisers have said.

The rock band, best known for their hit song “Mr Blue Sky”, was due to perform on Thursday night (10 July) at Manchester’s Co-Op Live but cancelled at the last minute due to “illness”.

It comes days before their sold-out headline slot at the London music festival on Sunday, which has been described by the organisers as their final “goodbye”.

A spokesperson for the festival organisers vowed that the concert was going ahead and said: “As reported, Jeff Lynne was unwell and unable to perform on Thursday 10th July.

“We are advised that there are currently no concerns with regards to Sunday’s performance.”

Jeff Lynne performing with ELO
Jeff Lynne performing with ELO (Getty Images)

Fans were told that the gig in Manchester would not be going ahead due to “illness” moments before the support act was supposed to take to the stage. The gig, part of the “Over and Out” tour, marked the band’s second-to-last performance.

In a statement released on X/Twitter, Jeff Lynne's ELO said: “Unfortunately, due to illness, tonight’s scheduled performance of Jeff Lynne’s ELO at the Co-Op Live will not be going ahead.

“Jeff is devastated that he cannot perform this evening.”

Fans who attended Lynne’s ELO’s first performance in Manchester on Wednesday (9 July) claimed that the star looked unwell.

While on stage, Lynne, 77, said that he had recently injured his hand in an incident involving a taxi, meaning he could not perform with a guitar.

The band was founded in Birmingham in 1970 by frontman Lynne and keyboardist Roy Wood.

Wood later left the group and was replaced by Richard Tandy, who had been the bassist but became the keyboardist until he died last year at the age of 76.

The group, which split in 1986, is known for fusing classical music, Beatles-style pop and futuristic rock visuals, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Electric Light Orchestra performing at Glastonbury in 2016
Electric Light Orchestra performing at Glastonbury in 2016 (PA Archive)

They are behind the ’70s and ’80s hits “Livin’ Thing”, “Mr Blue Sky”, “Telephone Line” and “Evil Woman”.

Singer, multi-instrumentalist and record producer Lynne reformed the band in 2014 and they released the album From Out Of Nowhere in 2019.

The album reached number one on the UK albums charts, joining their albums Discovery (1979), Time (1981) and their compilation album, All Over the World: The Very Best Of Electric Light Orchestra (2005).

ELO also had a number of top 10 songs in the UK singles charts, including “Don’t Bring Me Down”, “Hold On Tight” and “Shine A Little Love”.

Lynne was made an OBE in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours list for services to music, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015.

ELO are expected to perform this Sunday at BST Hyde Park.

