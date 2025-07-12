Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) are expected to go ahead with their farewell performance on Sunday (13 July) at BST Hyde Park, organisers have said.

The rock band, best known for their hit song “Mr Blue Sky”, was due to perform on Thursday night (10 July) at Manchester’s Co-Op Live but cancelled at the last minute due to “illness”.

It comes days before their sold-out headline slot at the London music festival on Sunday, which has been described by the organisers as their final “goodbye”.

A spokesperson for the festival organisers vowed that the concert was going ahead and said: “As reported, Jeff Lynne was unwell and unable to perform on Thursday 10th July.

“We are advised that there are currently no concerns with regards to Sunday’s performance.”

open image in gallery Jeff Lynne performing with ELO ( Getty Images )

Fans were told that the gig in Manchester would not be going ahead due to “illness” moments before the support act was supposed to take to the stage. The gig, part of the “Over and Out” tour, marked the band’s second-to-last performance.

In a statement released on X/Twitter, Jeff Lynne's ELO said: “Unfortunately, due to illness, tonight’s scheduled performance of Jeff Lynne’s ELO at the Co-Op Live will not be going ahead.

“Jeff is devastated that he cannot perform this evening.”

Fans who attended Lynne’s ELO’s first performance in Manchester on Wednesday (9 July) claimed that the star looked unwell.

While on stage, Lynne, 77, said that he had recently injured his hand in an incident involving a taxi, meaning he could not perform with a guitar.

The band was founded in Birmingham in 1970 by frontman Lynne and keyboardist Roy Wood.

Wood later left the group and was replaced by Richard Tandy, who had been the bassist but became the keyboardist until he died last year at the age of 76.

The group, which split in 1986, is known for fusing classical music, Beatles-style pop and futuristic rock visuals, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

open image in gallery Electric Light Orchestra performing at Glastonbury in 2016 ( PA Archive )

They are behind the ’70s and ’80s hits “Livin’ Thing”, “Mr Blue Sky”, “Telephone Line” and “Evil Woman”.

Singer, multi-instrumentalist and record producer Lynne reformed the band in 2014 and they released the album From Out Of Nowhere in 2019.

The album reached number one on the UK albums charts, joining their albums Discovery (1979), Time (1981) and their compilation album, All Over the World: The Very Best Of Electric Light Orchestra (2005).

ELO also had a number of top 10 songs in the UK singles charts, including “Don’t Bring Me Down”, “Hold On Tight” and “Shine A Little Love”.

Lynne was made an OBE in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours list for services to music, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015.

ELO are expected to perform this Sunday at BST Hyde Park.