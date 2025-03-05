Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ice Cube has been left trapped inside his Australian hotel thanks to Cyclone Alfred, with the rapper joking that the local beach could be "in the lobby" at any minute.

People on the projected path of Cyclone Alfred have been asked to "act now" and leave before the situation gets worse as an “extremely rare” Category 2 storm barrels towards Australia’s southeastern coast.

“There is a chance this cyclone will cross in the middle of the night with a high tide. That is not the time to be making your evacuation plan, now is the time,” Queensland Premier David Crisafulli warned.

Brisbane is shutting down trains, buses and ferry services from Wednesday and several matches and events have been cancelled in Queensland and New South Wales.

Appearing on the Australian chat show, The Project, the 55-year-old rapper said that he is “staying clear” of the weather drama and remaining calm about the situation.

"It is pretty cool, I haven't been through a cyclone before. I can check this off my bucket list for sure,” he added.

open image in gallery Dotted line shows Cyclone Alfred's movement from 22 February to 5 March as it nears landfallZoom Earth ( Zoom Earth )

Continuing, he said: “You know, I'm right here on the beach. The beach looks like it is going to be in the lobby in a minute.”

The rapper, real name O’Shea Jackson Sr, is in Australia to play sold-out shows in Sydney and Melbourne this week. However, he denied claims that being in the country had anything to do with the Anaconda reboot, which is currently shooting Down Under.

“I never saw them. I was just out doing some sightseeing and hanging out before my Sydney show,” he said. “I haven't seen Jack Black or Paul Rudd around here. I don't know what you are talking about.”

open image in gallery Ice Cube ( The Project/Channel 10 )

Ice Cube starred in the original 1997 Anaconda film alongside Jennifer Lopez and Jon Voight. The monster movie follows a National Geographic film crew who are forced to go on a deadly mission to capture the world’s largest snake.

A reboot of the film was announced in 2024 and is set to star Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Steve Zahn and Thandiwe Newton. The movie will be released on December 25, 2025.