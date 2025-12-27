Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Styles fans are freaking out about his surprise YouTube video, shared amid his two-year music hiatus.

The 31-year-old singer was busier than ever in 2023, while in the midst of his “Love on Tour” show, which lasted for two years, and supporting the release of his latest album, Harry’s House. The year before that, he was also on the headline-breaking press tour for the hit Olivia Wilde film, Don’t Worry Darling, which he starred in alongside Florence Pugh.

Since finishing his tour, the actor has stayed out of the spotlight, with fans anxiously hoping for his return to the studio or stage.

But it appears their prayers are now being answered. Styles broke his silence Saturday by dropping a surprise video, titled “Forever, Forever,” on his YouTube channel.

The eight-minute-long clip began with fans preparing for his last performance during his “Love on Tour,” which took place in Reggio Emilia, Italy, in July 2023. While expressing how they couldn’t believe it was his last show, the concert guests also claimed that after this tour, Styles “will disappear.”

Harry Styles fans think he’s releasing new music after he dropped surprise video ( Getty Images )

“We won’t see him dancing on stage anymore,” one fan outside the concert speculated.

The video then showed Styles at that final show, sitting at the piano and playing a ballad, alongside his band. At the end of the clip, the text reads: “We Belong Together.”

In the comments on the YouTube video, fans are questioning what this video means and what Styles’ next move could be — whether it’s a new tour or the release of his first album in three years.

“Ticketmaster is gonna HATE to see me coming,” one wrote about a potential tour.

“HS4 is on my 2026 vision board, but I wasn't expecting his comeback this fast,” another added, referring to his potential fourth album. “We miss you soo much, Harry.”

“This feels like the final confirmation that he's coming back, we just need to wait that little bit longer,” a third wrote.

“I choose to read this as Harry telling us, ‘don't worry, I'm coming back soon,’” a fourth agreed. “Homies, let's be ready for 2026.”

However, other fans wondered if the title of the video meant that Styles was actually stepping back from music.

“I so desperately want this to be a hello and not a goodbye,” one commented on the YouTube video.

“It’s called ‘forever, forever,’” another wrote. “He better not be quitting.”

Before sharing this video, the One Direction alum has been on hiatus for more than two years, since his last concert for his worldwide tour was in July 2023. He also hasn’t released any new music since his third album, Harry’s House, which came out in May 2022.

In September, Styles — who’s been romantically linked to Zoë Kravitz since August — ran the Berlin Marathon, but under a different name: Sted Sarandos. At the time, when he was spotted sporting a headband and sunglasses, he crossed the finish line in two hours, 59 minutes, and 13 seconds.

Only a few months before this, the “As It Was” singer participated in the Tokyo Marathon, which he also completed in the impressive time of three hours, 24 minutes, and seven seconds.