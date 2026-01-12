Harry Styles teases new album with billboards around the world

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Styles appears to be gearing up to release his first new album in nearly four years.

Since concluding his Love On Tour in 2023 following the release of his Grammy-winning album, Harry’s House (2022), the British pop star, 31, has taken a lengthy musical hiatus, largely remaining out of the public eye.

However, it looks like Styles is finally ready to make his highly anticipated return with a new project seemingly titled “We Belong Together.”

Billboards emblazoned with the phrase have been cropping up in major cities like New York City, Manchester, Palermo and São Paulo. Behind the words is a picture of a sold-out stadium of fans — the same image that appears at the end of the “As It Was” singer’s newest YouTube video.

Titled “Forever, Forever” and posted last month, the more than eight-minute clip included scenes from his final Love On Tour show in Reggio Emilia, Italy, in July 2023.

open image in gallery It’s been nearly four years since Harry Styles released his last album, ‘Harry’s House,’ in 2022 ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Styles performing at his final Love On Tour concert in Reggio Emilia, Italy ( Harry Styles )

At the end of the video, Styles is seen sitting at the piano playing a ballad alongside his band. The camera then pans to the cheering crowd before the words, “We Belong Together,” appear.

A website under the same name, https://www.webelongtogether.co/, and with the same branding, has quietly popped up as well, further fueling rumors of an imminent album and tour.

The YouTube video, which marks Styles’s first social media post since October 2024 when he posted an emotional tribute to Instagram in honor of his late One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, has sent fans into a frenzy and ignited speculation that new music was on its way.

“This feels like a welcome back and goodbye at the same time,” one person commented on YouTube. “He knows we’ll still forgive him even after ghosting us for almost 2 years,” a second quipped.

“This to me is more like a ‘im here. just wait a little longer.’ so excited for what 2026 has for us harries in store,” a third noted.

After One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, the “Watermelon Sugar” artist continued making music as a solo artist.

He first released his self-titled debut album, Harry Styles, in 2017, followed by his second and third studio albums, Fine Line (2019) and Harry’s House (2022), respectively.

While Styles remained offline and out of the public eye during the past year, he still managed to make headlines last September for running the 2025 Berlin Marathon under the fake name Sted Sarandos. Just months before, he had completed the Tokyo Marathon.

He also sparked dating rumors with Zoë Kravitz after they were spotted walking together in Rome last August.