Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This year’s 2025 Grammy nominees are made up of several industry heavyweights, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Charli XCX.

Beyoncé leads with 11 nods for her country-influenced Cowboy Carter making her the most nominated artist of all time, with a total of 99 nominations throughout her career. She was previously tied with her husband, Jay-Z, at 88.

Meanwhile, Swift received yet another Album of the Year nod, this time for her latest hit album, The Tortured Poets Department, which puts her ahead of Barba Streisand, whom she had been tied with as the most nominated female artist in the category.

Other artists to have received several nods across various categories include Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and RAYE.

Read here to find out The Independent’s Roisin O’Connor’s predictions for the winners of the “big four” categories.

Winners will be announced during the live ceremony on Sunday, February 2, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Only recordings commercially released in the US between September 16, 2023 through August 30, 2024 are eligible for 2025 nominations.

Find the full list of Grammy 2025 nominations below.

Album of the Year

André 3000 - New Blue Sun

Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n Sweet

Charli XCX - Brat

Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol 4

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Record of the Year

The Beatles - “Now and Then”

Beyoncé - “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Sabrina Carpenter - “Espresso”

Charli XCX - “360”

Billie Eilish - “Birds of a Feather”

Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us”

Chappell Roan - “Good Luck Babe!”

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - “Fortnight”

Best New Artist

open image in gallery Chappell Roan is up for Best New Artist ( 2024 Invision )

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

doechii

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Khruangbin

Teddy Swims

Song of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” - Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry and Mark Williams - songwriters (Shaboozey)

“Birds of a Feather” - Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas - songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Die With a Smile” - Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Andrew Watt - songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars)

“Fortnight” - Jack Antonoff, Austin Post and Taylor Swift - songwriters (Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone)

“Good Luck, Babe!” - Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro and Justin Tranter - songwriters (Chappell Roan)

“Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar - songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

“Please Please Please” - Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff and Sabrina Carpenter - songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

“Texas Hold ’Em” - Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro and Raphael Saadiq - songwriters (Beyoncé)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Dernst “D Mile” Emile II

Ian Fithcuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Best Country Album

Cowboy Carter - Beyoncé

F-1 Trillion - Post Malone

Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves

Higher - Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson

Best Country Song

open image in gallery Shaboozyey’s ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ is up for Best country Song ( AP )

“The Architect” - Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne - songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

”A Bar Song (Tipsy)” - Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry and Mark Williams - songwriters (Shaboozey)

“I Am Not Okay” - Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley and Taylor Phillips - songwriters (Jelly Roll)

“I Had Some Help” - Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen and Chandler Paul Walters - songwriters (Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen)

“Texas Hold ’Em” - Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan - “Cowboys Cry Too”

Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus - “II Most Wanted”

Brothers Osborne - “Break Mine”

Dan + Shay - “Bigger Houses”

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen - “I Had Some Help”

Best Country Solo Performance

Beyoncé - “16 Carriages”

Jelly Roll - “I Am Not Okay”

Kacey Musgraves - “The Architect”

Shaboozey - “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Chris Stapleton - “It Takes a Woman”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - “Spaghettii”

Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd - “We Still Don’t Trust You”

Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - “Kehlani (Remix)”

Latto - “Big Mama”

Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - “3:AM”

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)

Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack

Lucky Daye - Algorithm

Muni Long - Revenge

Usher - Coming Home

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown - “Residuals”

Coco Jones - “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”

Jhené Aiko - “Guidance”

Muni Long - “Made for Me (Live on BET)”

SZA - “Saturn”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Marsha Ambrosius - “Wet”

Kenyon Dixon - “Can I Have This Groove”

Lalah Hathaway featuring Michael McDonald - “No Lie”

Muni Long - “Make Me Forget”

Lucky Daye - “That’s You”

Best R&B Song

“After Hours” - Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes and Daniel Upchurch - songwriters (Kehlani)

“Burning” - Ronald Banful and Temilade Openiyi - songwriters (Tems)

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” - Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick and Kelvin Wooten - songwriters (Coco Jones)

“Ruined Me” - Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea and Kevin Theodore - songwriters (Muni Long)

“Saturn” - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon and Scott Zhang - songwriters (SZA)

Best Progressive R&B Album

So Glad to Know You - Avery*Sunshine

En Route - Durand Bernarr

Bando Stone and the New World - Childish Gambino

Crash - Kehlani

Why Lawd? - NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge)

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B - “Enough (Miami)”

Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos - “When the Sun Shines Again”

Doechii - “Nissan Altima”

Eminem - “Houdini”

Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar - “Like That”

GloRilla - “Yeah Glo!”

Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us”

Best Rap Song

open image in gallery Eminem’s ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)’ is up for Best Rap Album ( REUTERS )

“Asteroids” - Marlanna Evans - songwriter (Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy)

“Carnival” - Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West and Mark Carl Stolinski Williams - songwriters (¥$ [Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign] featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti)

“Like That” - Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe “BbyKobe” Hood, Leland Wayne and Nayvadius Wilburn - songwriters (Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar)

“Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar - songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

“Yeah Glo!” - Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III and Gloria Woods - songwriters (GloRilla)

Best Rap Album

Might Delete Later - J Cole

The Auditorium, Vol 1 - Common and Pete Rock

Alligator Bites Never Heal - Doechii

The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) - Eminem

We Don’t Trust You - Future and Metro Boomin

Best Alternative Music Album

Wild God - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Charm - Clairo

The Collective - Kim Gordon

What Now - Brittany Howard

All Born Screaming - St Vincent

Best Alternative Music Performance

Cage the Elephant - “Neon Pill”

Fontaines DC - “Starburster”

Kim Gordon - “Bye Bye”

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - “Song of the Lake”

St Vincent - “Flea”

Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards

Fontaines DC - Romance

Green Day - Saviors

Idles - Tangk

Jack White - No Name

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

Best Pop Dance Recording

Ariana Grande - Yes, And?

Billie Eilish - L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]

Charli XCX - Von Dutch

Madison Beer - Make You Mine

Troye Sivan - Got Me Started

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

open image in gallery Billie Eilish (left) teams up with British pop star Charli XCX on her single, ‘Guess' ( Press )

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - “The Boy Is Mine – Remix”

Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone - “Levii’s Jeans”

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - “Guess Featuring Billie Eilish”

Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift - “Us.”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With a Smile”

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé - “Bodyguard”

Billie Eilish - “Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan - “Good Luck, Babe!”

Charli XCX - “Apple”

Sabrina Carpenter - “Espresso”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Short n’ Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter

Hit Me Hard and Soft - Billie Eilish

Eternal Sunshine - Ariana Grande

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department - Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“She’s Gone, Dance On” - Disclosure

“Loved” - Four Tet

“Leavemealone” - Fred Again.. and Baby Keem

“Neverender” - Justice and Tame Impala

“Witchy” - Kaytranada

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Brat - Charli XCX

Three - Four Tet

Hyperdrama - Justice

Timeless - Kaytranada

Telos - Zedd

Best Remixed Recording

“Alter Ego — Kaytranada Remix” - Kaytranada - remixer (Doechii featuring JT)

“A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]” - David Guetta - remixer (Shaboozey and David Guetta)

“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)” - FNZ and Mark Ronson - remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)

“Jah Sees Them — Amapiano Remix” - Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps and MrMyish - remixers (Julian Marley and Antaeus)

“Von Dutch” - AG Cook - remixer (Charli XCX and AG Cook featuring Addison Rae)

Best Rock Performance

“Now and Then” - The Beatles

“Beautiful People (Stay High)” - The Black Keys

“The American Dream Is Killing Me” - Green Day

“Gift Horse” - Idles

“Dark Matter” - Pearl Jam

“Broken Man” - St Vincent

Best Metal Performance

“Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)” - Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne

“Crown of Horns” - Judas Priest

“Suffocate” - Knocked Loose featuring Poppy

“Screaming Suicide” - Metallica

“Cellar Door” - Spiritbox

Best Rock Song

“Beautiful People (Stay High)” - Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen and Daniel Nakamura - songwriters (The Black Keys)

“Broken Man” - Annie Clark - songwriter (St Vincent)

“Dark Matter” - Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder and Andrew Watt - songwriters (Pearl Jam)

“Dilemma” - Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool - songwriters (Green Day)

“Gift Horse” - Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan and Joe Talbot - songwriters (Idles)

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say - Queen Sheba

Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series - Omari Hardwick

Good MUSIC Universe Sonic Sinema: Episode 1 in the Beginning Was the Word - Malik Yusef

The Heart, the Mind, the Soul - Tank and the Bangas

The Seven Number Ones - Mad Skillz

Best Jazz Performance

“Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit)” - The Baylor Project

“Phoenix Reimagined (Live)” - Lakecia Benjamin featuring Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts and John Scofield

“Juno” - Chick Corea and Béla Fleck

“Twinkle Twinkle Little Me” - Samara Joy featuring Sullivan Fortne

“Little Fears” - Dan Pugach Big Band Featuring Nicole Zuraitis and Troy Roberts

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Journey In Black - Christie Dashiell

Wildflowers Vol. 1 - Kurt Elling and Sullivan Fortner

A Joyful Holiday - Samara Joy

Milton + Esperanza - Milton Nascimento and Esperanza Spalding

My Ideal - Catherine Russell and Sean Mason

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Owl Song - Ambrose Akinmusire Featuring Bill Frisell and Herlin Riley

Beyond This Place - Kenny Barron Featuring Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins and Steve Nelson

Phoenix Reimagined (Live) - Lakecia Benjamin

Remembrance - Chick Corea and Béla Fleck

Solo Game - Sullivan Fortner

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Returning to Forever - John Beasley and Frankfurt Radio Big Band

And So It Goes - The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra

Walk a Mile in My Shoe - Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band

Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence - Dan Pugach Big Band

Golden City - Miguel Zenón

Best Latin Jazz Album

Spain Forever Again - Michel Camilo and Tomatito

Cubop Lives! - Zaccai Curtis

Collab - Hamilton de Holanda and Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Time and Again - Eliane Elias

El Trio: Live in Italy - Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernández, John Beasley and José Gola

Cuba and Beyond - Chucho Valdés and Royal Quartet

As I Travel - Donald Vega featuring Lewis Nash, John Patitucci and Luisito Quintero

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Night Reign - Arooj Aftab

New Blue Sun - André 3000

Code Derivation - Robert Glasper

Foreverland - Keyon Harrold

No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin - Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Plot Armor - Taylor Eigsti

Rhapsody In Blue - Béla Fleck

Orchestras (Live) - Bill Frisell featuring Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston and Thomas Morgan

Mark - Mark Guiliana

Speak to Me - Julian Lage

Best Musical Theater Album

Hell’s Kitchen - Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis and Meleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys and Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer and lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Merrily We Roll Along - Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Joel Fram, Maria Friedman and David Lai, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer and lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)

The Notebook - John Clancy, Carmel Dean, Kurt Deutsch, Derik Lee, Kevin McCollum and Ingrid Michaelson, producers; Ingrid Michaelson, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

The Outsiders - Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Brody Grant and Sky Lakota-Lynch, principal vocalists; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay, Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine and Lawrence Manchester, producers; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay and Justin Levine, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Suffs - Andrea Grody, Dean Sharenow and Shaina Taub, producers; Shaina Taub, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

The Wiz - Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Nichelle Lewis and Avery Wilson, principal vocalists; Joseph Joubert, Allen René Louis and Lawrence Manchester, producers (Charlie Smalls, composer and lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast Recording)

Best American Roots Performance

“Blame It on Eve” - Shemekia Copeland

“Nothing in Rambling” - The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Bonnie Raitt - Keb’ Mo’ - Taj Mahal and Mick Fleetwood

“Lighthouse” - Sierra Ferrell

“The Ballad of Sally Anne” - Rhiannon Giddens

Best Americana Performance

“Yaya” - Beyoncé

“Subtitles” - Madison Cunningham

“Don’t Do Me Good” - Madi Diaz featuring Kacey Musgraves

“American Dreaming” - Sierra Ferrell

“Runaway Train” - Sarah Jarosz

“Empty Trainload of Sky” - Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Best American Roots Song

“Ahead of the Game” - Mark Knopfler, songwriter (Mark Knopfler)

“All in Good Time” - Sam Beam, songwriter (Iron & Wine featuring Fiona Apple)

“All My Friends” - Aoife O’Donovan, songwriter (Aoife O’Donovan)

“American Dreaming” - Sierra Ferrell and Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell)

“Blame It on Eve” - John Hahn and Will Kimbrough, songwriters (Shemekia Copeland)

Best Americana Album

The Other Side - T Bone Burnett

$10 Cowboy - Charley Crockett

Trail of Flowers - Sierra Ferrell

Polaroid Lovers - Sarah Jarosz

No One Gets Out Alive - Maggie Rose

Tigers Blood - Waxahatchee

Best Bluegrass Album

I Built a World - Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Songs of Love and Life - The Del McCoury Band

No Fear - Sister Sadie

Live Vol. 1 - Billy Strings

Earl Jam - Tony Trischka

Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman - Dan Tyminski

Best Traditional Blues Album

Hill Country Love - Cedric Burnside

Struck Down - The Fabulous Thunderbirds

One Guitar Woman - Sue Foley

Sam’s Place - Little Feat

Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa - The Taj Mahal Sextet

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 - Joe Bonamassa

Blame It on Eve - Shemekia Copeland

Friendlytown - Steve Cropper and the Midnight Hour

Mileage - Ruthie Foster

The Fury - Antonio Vergara

Best Folk Album

American Patchwork Quartet - American Patchwork Quartet

Weird Faith - Madi Diaz

Bright Future - Adrianne Lenker

All My Friends - Aoife O’Donovan

Woodland - Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Best Regional Roots Music Album

25 Back to My Roots - Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul

Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles featuring J’Wan Boudreaux

Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - New Breed Brass Band featuring Trombone Shorty

Kuini - Kalani Pe’a

Stories From the Battlefield - The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Church Doors” - Yolanda Adams; Donald Lawrence and Sir William James Baptist, songwriter

“Yesterday” - Melvin Crispell III”Hold On (Live)” - Ricky Dillard

“Holy Hands” - Doe; Jesse Paul Barrera, Jeffrey Castro Bernat, Dominique Jones, Timothy Ferguson, Kelby Shavon Johnson, Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, Rickey Slikk Muzik Offord and Juan Winans, songwriters

“One Hallelujah” - Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell and Israel Houghton featuring Jonathan McReynolds and Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Holy Forever (Live)” - Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson featuring CeCe Winans

“Praise” - Elevation Worship featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown and Chandler Moore; Pat Barrett, Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake and Chandler Moore, songwriters

“Firm Foundation (He Won’t)” - Honor & Glory Featuring Disciple

“In the Name of Jesus” - JWLKRS Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore; Austin Armstrong, Ran Jackson, Chandler Moore, Sajan Nauriyal, Ella Schnacky, Noah Schnacky and Ilya Toshinskiy, songwriters

“In the Room” - Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard; G. Morris Coleman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Naomi Raine, songwriters

“That’s My King” - CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks and Jess Russ, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Covered Vol. 1 - Melvin Crispell III

Choirmaster II (Live) - Ricky Dillard

Father’s Day - Kirk Franklin

Still Karen - Karen Clark Sheard

More Than This - CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Heart of a Human - Doe

When Wind Meets Fire - Elevation Worship

Child of God - Forrest Frank

Coat of Many Colors - Brandon Lake

The Maverick Way Complete - Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Gospel Sessions, Vol 2 - Authentic Unlimited

The Gospel According to Mark - Mark D. Conklin

Rhapsody - The Harlem Gospel Travelers

Church - Cory Henry

Loving You - The Nelons

Best Latin Pop Album

Funk Generation - Anitta

El Viaje - Luis Fonsi

García - Kany García

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran - Shakira

Orquídeas - Kali Uchis

Best Música Urbana Album

Nadie Sabe lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana - Bad Bunny

Rayo - J Balvin

Ferxxocalipsis - Feid

Las Letras Ya No Importan - Residente

Att - Young Miko

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Diamantes – Chiquis

Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 – Carín León

Éxodo – Peso Pluma

De Lejitos – Jessi Uribe

Best Tropical Latin Album

Muevense – Marc Anthony

Bailar – Sheila E.

Radio Güira – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) – Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

Vacilón Santiaguero – Kiki Valera

Best Global Music Performance

“Raat Ki Rani” – Arooj Aftab

“A Rock Somewhere” – Jacob Collier featuring Anoushka Shankar and Varijashree Venugopal

“Rise” – Rocky Dawuni”Bemba Colora” – Sheila E. featuring Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar

“Sunlight to My Soul” – Angélique Kidjo featuring Soweto Gospel Choir

“Kashira” – Masa Takumi featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody and Dale Edward Chung

Best African Music Performance

“Tomorrow” – Yemi Alade

“MMS” – Asake and Wizkid

“Sensational” – Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay

“Higher” – Burna Boy

“Love Me JeJe” – Tems

Best Global Music Album

Alkebulan II – Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Paisajes – Ciro Hurtado

Heis – Rema

Historias de Un Flamenco – Antonio Rey

Born in the Wild – Tems

Best Reggae Album

Take It Easy – Collie Buddz

Party With Me – Vybz Kartel

Never Gets Late Here – Shenseea

Bob Marley: One Love — Music Inspired by the Film (Deluxe) – (Various Artists)

Evolution – The Wailers

Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album

Break of Dawn – Ricky Kej

Triveni – Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto and Chandrika Tandon

Visions of Sounds – De Luxe Chris Redding

Opus – Ryuichi Sakamoto

Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn – Anoushka Shankar

Warriors of Light – Radhika Vekaria

Best Children’s Music Album

Brillo, Brillo! – Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

Creciendo – Lucy Kalantari and the Jazz Cats

My Favorite Dream – John Legend

Solid Rock Revival – Rock for Children

World Wide Playdate – Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids

Best Comedy Album

Armageddon – Ricky Gervais

The Dreamer – Dave Chappelle

The Prisoner – Jim Gaffigan

Someday You’ll Die – Nikki Glaser

Where Was I – Trevor Noah

Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording

All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words – (Various Artists), Guy Oldfield, producer

… And Your Ass Will Follow – George Clinton

Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones – Dolly Parton

Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration – Jimmy Carter

My Name Is Barbra – Barbra Streisand

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

American Fiction – Laura Karpman, composer

Challengers – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers

The Color Purple – Kris Bowers, composer

Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer, composer

Shōgun – Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross and Leopold Ross, composers

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

The Color Purple – (Various Artists)

Deadpool & Wolverine – (Various Artists)

Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein – London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper

Saltburn – (Various Artists)

Twisters: The Album – (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Pinar Toprak, composer

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla – Bear McCreary, composer

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – John Paesano, composer

Star Wars Outlaws – Wilbert Roget, II, composer

Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord – Winifred Phillips, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,” from Twisters: The Album – Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs and Jonathan Singleton, songwriters (Luke Combs)

“Better Place,” from Trolls Band Together– Amy Allen, Shellback and Justin Timberlake, songwriters (‘N Sync and Justin Timberlake)

“Can’t Catch Me Now,” from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes – Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“It Never Went Away,” from American Symphony – Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Love Will Survive,” from The Tattooist of Auschwitz – Walter Afanasieff, Charlie Midnight, Kara Talve and Hans Zimmer, songwriters (Barbra Streisand)

Best Music Video

“Tailor Swif” (ASAP Rocky) – Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia, video directors

“360” (Charli XCX) – Aidan Zamiri, video director; Jami Arceo and Evan Thicke, video producers

“Houdini” (Eminem) – Rich Lee, video director; Kathy Angstadt, Lisa Arianna and Justin Diener, video producers

“Not Like Us” (Kendrick Lamar) – Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jack Begert, Sam Canter and Jamie Rabineau, video producers

“Fortnight” (Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone) – Taylor Swift, video director; Jil Hardin, video producer

Best Music Film

American Symphony (Jon Batiste) – Matthew Heineman, video director; Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman and Joedan Okun, video producers

June (June Carter Cash) – Kristen Vaurio, video director; Josh Matas, Sarah Olson, Jason Owen, Mary Robertson and Kristen Vaurio, video producers

Kings From Queens (Run DMC) – Kirk Fraser, video director; William H. Masterson III, video producer

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple (Steven Van Zandt) – Bill Teck, video director; Robert Cotto, David Fisher and Bill Teck, video producers

The Greatest Night in Pop (Various Artists) – Bao Nguyen, video director; Bruce Eskowitz, George Hencken, Larry Klein, Julia Nottingham, Lionel Richie and Harriet Sternberg, video producers

Best Recording Package

“The Avett Brothers” – Jonny Black and Giorgia Sage, art directors (The Avett Brothers)

“Baker Hotel” – Sarah Dodds and Shauna Dodds, art directors (William Clark Green)

“Brat” – Brent David Freaney and Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli XCX)

“F-1 Trillion” – Archie Lee Coates IV, Jeffrey Franklin, Blossom Liu, Kylie McMahon and Ana Cecilia Thompson Motta, art directors (Post Malone)

“Hounds of Love: The Baskerville Edition” – Kate Bush and Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)

“Jug Band Millionaire” – Andrew Wong and Julie Yeh, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)

“Pregnancy, Breakdown, and Disease” – Lee Pei-Tzu, art director (iWhoiWhoo)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

“Half Living Things” – Patrick Galvin, art director (Alpha Wolf)

“Hounds of Love: The Boxes of Lost at Sea” – Kate Bush and Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)

“In Utero” – Doug Cunningham and Jason Noto, art directors (Nirvana)

“Mind Games” – Simon Hilton and Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon)

“Unsuk Chin” – Takahiro Kurashima and Marek Polewski, art directors (Unsuk Chin and Berliner Philharmoniker)

“We Blame Chicago” – Rebeka Arce and Farbod Kokabi, art directors (90 Day Men)

Best Album Notes

“After Midnight” – Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras)

“The Carnegie Hall Concert” – Lauren Du Graf, album notes writer (Alice Coltrane)

“Centennial” – Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band and Various Artists)

“John Culshaw — The Art of the Producer — The Early Years 1948-55” – Dominic Fyfe, album notes writer (John Culshaw)

“Sontrack Original De La Película ‘Al Son De Beno’” – Josh Kun, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best Historical Album

Centennial – Meagan Hennessey and Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band and Various Artists)

Diamonds and Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition – Charles F. Spicer, Jr. and Duane Tudahl, compilation producers; Brad Blackwood and Bernie Grundman, mastering engineers (Prince and the New Power Generation)

Paul Robeson — Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings – Tom Laskey and Robert Russ, compilation producers; Nancy Conforti and Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Paul Robeson)

Pepito Y Paquito – Pepe De Lucía and Javier Doria, compilation producers; Jesús Bola, mastering engineer (Pepe De Lucía and Paco De Lucía)

The Sound of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording — Super Deluxe Edition) – Mike Matessino and Mark Piro, compilation producers; Steve Genewick and Mike Matessino, mastering engineers (Rodgers and Hammerstein and Julie Andrews)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Algorithm – Dernst Emile II, Michael B. Hunter, Stephan Johnson, Rachel Keen, John Kercy, Charles Moniz and Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Lucky Daye)

Cyan Blue – Jack Emblem, Jack Rochon and Charlotte Day Wilson, engineers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer (Charlotte Day Wilson)

Deeper Well – Craig Alvin, Shawn Everett, Mai Leisz, Todd Lombardo, John Rooney, Konrad Snyder and Daniel Tashian, engineers; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer (Kacey Musgraves)

Empathogen – Beatriz Artola, Zach Brown, Oscar Cornejo, Chris Greatti and Mitch McCarthy, engineers; Joe La Porta, mastering engineer (Willow)

I/O – Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May and Dom Shaw, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Peter Gabriel)

Short n’ Sweet – Bryce Bordone, Julian Bunetta, Serban Ghenea, Jeff Gunnell, Oli Jacobs, Ian Kirkpatrick, Jack Manning, Manny Marroquin, John Ryan and Laura Sisk, engineers; Nathan Dantzler and Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineers (Sabrina Carpenter)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Adams: Girls of the Golden West – Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (John Adams, Daniela Mack, Ryan McKinny, Paul Appleby, Hye Jung Lee, Elliot Madore, Julia Bullock, Davóne Tines, Los Angeles Philharmonic and Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Andres: The Blind Banister – Silas Brown, Doron Schachter and Michael Schwartz, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Andrew Cyr, Inbal Segev and Metropolis Ensemble)

Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit – Mark Donahue and John Newton, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Clear Voices in the Dark – Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (Matthew Guard and Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

Ortiz: Revolución – Diamantina Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, María Dueñas, Los Angeles Philharmonic and Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Erica Brenner

Christoph Franke

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Dirk Sobotka

Best Immersive Audio Album

Avalon – Bob Clearmountain, immersive mix engineer; Rhett Davies and Bryan Ferry, immersive producers (Roxy Music)

Genius Loves Company – Michael Romanowski, Eric Schilling and Herbert Waltl, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; John Burk, immersive producer (Ray Charles with Various Artists)

Henning Sommerro: Borders – Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)

I/O (In-Side Mix) – Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Brian Eno, Peter Gabriel and Richard Russell, immersive producers (Peter Gabriel)

Pax – Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Ensemble 96 and Current Saxophone Quartet)

Best Instrumental Composition

“At Last” – Shelton G. Berg, composer (Shelly Berg)

“Communion” – Christopher Zuar, composer (Christopher Zuar Orchestra)

“I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time” – André 3000, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau and Carlos Niño, composers (André 3000)

“Remembrance” – Chick Corea, composer (Chick Corea and Béla Fleck)

“Strands” – Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf and Christian Euman)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Baby Elephant Walk — Encore” – Michael League, arranger (Snarky Puppy)

“Bridge Over Troubled Water” – Jacob Collier, Tori Kelly and John Legend, arrangers (Jacob Collier featuring John Legend and Tori Kelly)

“Rhapsody in Blue(grass)” – Béla Fleck and Ferde Grofé, arrangers (Béla Fleck Featuring Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz and Bryan Sutton)

“Rose Without the Thorns” – Erin Bentlage, Alexander Lloyd Blake, Scott Hoying, A.J. Sealy and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Scott Hoying Featuring säje and Tonality)

“Silent Night” – Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“Alma” – Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johanye Kendrick and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje featuring Regina Carter)

“Always Come Back” – Matt Jones, arranger (John Legend)

“Bigfeelings” – Willow, arranger (Willow)

“Last Surprise (From ‘Persona 5’)” – Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band featuring Jonah Nilsson and Button Masher)

“The Sound of Silence” – Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry featuring Sleeping at Last)

Best Orchestral Performance Award

“Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries and Lola Montez Does the Spider Dance” – Marin Alsop, conductor (ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra)

“Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening and Symphony in C Major” – JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)

“Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina” – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen” – Susanna Mälkki, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)

“Stravinsky: The Firebird” – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Best Opera Recording Award

“Adams: Girls of the Golden West” – John Adams, conductor; Paul Appleby, Julia Bullock, Hye Jung Lee, Daniela Mack, Elliot Madore, Ryan McKinny and Davóne Tines; Dmitriy Lipay, producer (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

“Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas” – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Mario Chang, Michael Chioldi, Greer Grimsley, Nancy Fabiola Herrera, Mattia Olivieri, Ailyn Pérez and Gabriella Reyes; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Moravec: The Shining” – Gerard Schwarz, conductor; Tristan Hallett, Kelly Kaduce and Edward Parks; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera of Kansas City Chorus)

“Puts: The Hours” – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Joyce DiDonato, Renée Fleming and Kelli O’Hara; David Frost, producer (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Saariaho: Adriana Mater” – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan and Christopher Purves; Jason O’Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)

Best Choral Performance

“Clear Voices in the Dark” – Matthew Guard, conductor (Carrie Cheron, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski and Clare McNamara; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

“A Dream So Bright — Choral Music of Jake Runestad” – Eric Holtan, conductor (Jeffrey Biegel; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices)

“Handel: Israel in Egypt” – Jeannette Sorrell, conductor (Margaret Carpenter Haigh, Daniel Moody, Molly Netter, Jacob Perry and Edward Vogel; Apollo’s Fire; Apollo’s Singers)

“Ochre” – Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

“Sheehan: Akathist” – Elaine Kelly, conductor; Melissa Attebury, Stephen Sands and Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Elizabeth Bates, Paul D’Arcy, Tynan Davis, Aine Hakamatsuka, Steven Hrycelak, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Edmund Milly, Fotina Naumenko, Neil Netherly, Timothy Parsons, Stephen Sands, Miriam Sheehan and Pamela Terry; Novus NY; Artefact Ensemble, The Choir of Trinity Wall Street, Downtown Voices and Trinity Youth Chorus)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Adams, J.L.: Waves & Particles” – JACK Quartet

“Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 4 And Op. 97, ‘Archduke’” – Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos and Emanuel Ax

“Cerrone: Beaufort Scales” – Beth Willer, Christopher Cerrone and Lorelei Ensemble

“Home” – Miró Quartet

“Rectangles and Circumstance” – Caroline Shaw and Sō Percussion

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Akiho: Longing” – Andy Akiho

“Bach: Goldberg Variations” – Víkingur Ólafsson

“Eastman: The Holy Presence of Joan D’Arc” – Seth Parker Woods; Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)

“Entourer” – Mak Grgić (Ensemble Dissonance)

“Perry: Concerto for Violin & Orchestra” – Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Beyond the Years — Unpublished Songs of Florence Price – Karen Slack, soloist; Michelle Cann, pianist

A Change Is Gonna Come – Nicholas Phan, soloist; Palaver Strings, ensembles

Newman: Bespoke Songs – Fotina Naumenko, soloist; Marika Bournaki, pianist (Nadège Foofat; Julietta Curenton, Colin Davin, Mark Edwards, Nadia Pessoa, Timothy Roberts, Ryan Romine, Akemi Takayama, Karlyn Viña and Garrick Zoeter)

Show Me The Way – Will Liverman, soloist; Jonathan King, pianist

Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder – Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo d’Oro)

Best Classical Compendium

“Akiho: BeLonging” – Andy Akiho and Imani Winds – Andy Akiho, Sean Dixon and Mark Dover, producers

“American Counterpoints” – Curtis Stewart – James Blachly, conductor – Blanton Alspaugh, producer

“Foss: Symphony No. 1; Renaissance Concerto; Three American Pieces; Ode” – JoAnn Falletta, conductor – Bernd Gottinger, producer

“Mythologies II” – Sangeeta Kaur, Omar Najmi, Hilá Plitmann, Robert Thies and Danaë Xanthe Vlasse – Michael Shapiro, conductor – Jeff Atmajian, Emilio D. Miler, Hai Nguyen, Robert Thies, Danaë Xanthe Vlasse and Kitt Wakeley, producers

“Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina” – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor – Dmitriy Lipay, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Casarrubios: Seven for Solo Cello” – Andrea Casarrubios, composer (Andrea Casarrubios)

“Coleman: Revelry” – Valerie Coleman, composer (Decoda)

“Lang: Composition as Explanation” – David Lang, composer (Eighth Blackbird)

“Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina” – Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic and Los Angeles Master Chorale)

“Saariaho: Adriana Mater” – Kaija Saariaho, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo, San Francisco Symphony Chorus and Orchestra)