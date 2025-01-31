Grammy Awards live: How to watch, red carpet times and who’s nominated
Ceremony is taking place in Los Angeles this Sunday, with Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Charli XCX among the nominees
The 2025 Grammy Awards take place this weekend, with some of the biggest stars of pop, rock and hip-hop gathering at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Chappell Roan, Kendrick Lamar and Sabrina Carpenter are among the heavyweights vying for some of the night’s biggest prizes, with comedian Trevor Noah returning as host for the fifth consecutive year.
The Recording Academy has announced that, in light of the devastating wildfires that have ripped through California in recent weeks, the event has been refocused to support local relief efforts.
The ceremony will begin at 8pm EST / 5pm PT / 1am GMT and be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+.
As with each year, several artists will perform on the night, including Shakira, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Carpenter, British artist RAYE and breakout singer-songwriter Teddy Swims.
Follow live updates below:
The 2025 Grammy nominations in full
The biggest names in music have been recognized for their contributions to the industry made throughout the past year:
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter among 2025 Grammy nominees
