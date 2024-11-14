✕ Close Avril Lavigne performs Sk8er Boi at Glastonbury 2024

Glastonbury Festival ticket packages, including coach travel, go on sale today at 6 pm (14 November) with thousands of people hoping to be in the mix to grab the sought-after tickets for next year’s festival at Worthy Farm, which has introduced a new queuing system from glastonbury.seetickets.com.

No headliners have been announced for next year’s festival but tickets sold out within minutes last year, leaving many punters disappointed.

The festival, which takes place between Wednesday 25 June to Sunday 29 June 2025, has revealed that ticket prices to Glastonbury 2025 have increased by £13.50 on last year, with a general admission full weekend ticket now costing £373.50 plus a £5 booking fee. General admission tickets to the 2024 event cost £360.

This means that the cost of a Glastonbury ticket has risen by more than £100 (£108.50) in the last six years, as tickets in 2019 cost £265 plus a £5 booking fee.

The change was confirmed on Tuesday 5 November, ahead of the sales on 14 and 17 November.

“The booking process itself for 2025 will be the same as in previous years, however, the way in which you join the booking process is changing,” a statement on the Glastonbury website said.

Rather than refreshing the holding page to attempt to access the booking page, this year, when the ticket sale begins (at 6pm or 9am respectively) everyone who is already on the glastonbury.seetickets.com page will randomly be assigned a place in a queue to access the booking process.”

The statement said that anyone who logs on once the sale has started will automatically be added to the back of the queue, “so it’s important to make sure you are online and ready at least a few minutes before the sale opens”.