Glastonbury 2025 - live: Festival coach tickets go on sale today amid fears over new See tickets system
Music fans hopeing to get tickets will have to navigate a new queuing system for the first time
Glastonbury Festival ticket packages, including coach travel, go on sale today at 6 pm (14 November) with thousands of people hoping to be in the mix to grab the sought-after tickets for next year’s festival at Worthy Farm, which has introduced a new queuing system from glastonbury.seetickets.com.
No headliners have been announced for next year’s festival but tickets sold out within minutes last year, leaving many punters disappointed.
The festival, which takes place between Wednesday 25 June to Sunday 29 June 2025, has revealed that ticket prices to Glastonbury 2025 have increased by £13.50 on last year, with a general admission full weekend ticket now costing £373.50 plus a £5 booking fee. General admission tickets to the 2024 event cost £360.
This means that the cost of a Glastonbury ticket has risen by more than £100 (£108.50) in the last six years, as tickets in 2019 cost £265 plus a £5 booking fee.
The change was confirmed on Tuesday 5 November, ahead of the sales on 14 and 17 November.
“The booking process itself for 2025 will be the same as in previous years, however, the way in which you join the booking process is changing,” a statement on the Glastonbury website said.
Rather than refreshing the holding page to attempt to access the booking page, this year, when the ticket sale begins (at 6pm or 9am respectively) everyone who is already on the glastonbury.seetickets.com page will randomly be assigned a place in a queue to access the booking process.”
The statement said that anyone who logs on once the sale has started will automatically be added to the back of the queue, “so it’s important to make sure you are online and ready at least a few minutes before the sale opens”.
Five tips and tricks to get tickets
All major ticket sales for gigs these days often end with disappointment so it’s good to be prepared for all circumstances.
Here are five tips to help you secure your tickets.
• A good internet connection. The last thing you need is your broadband failing at the precise moment the transaction is going through.
• The time. You need to be on the tickets page on the Glastonbury See Tickets website at precisely 6pm on 14 November, or 9am on 17 November for general sale. So set your alarms!
• Money at the ready. Make sure your correct bank details, including the right billing address, and know the answers to any additional security questions you might be asked by your card issuer (this is likely if you’re buying multiple tickets). Accept the terms and conditions and make sure you complete the check out within the allocated time slot. Once you reach the payment page you will have five minutes to submit your payment information, so make sure you enter all the information accurately. The time remaining will be shown on the right hand side of your screen.
• It’s not over until the SOLD OUT sign appears on the Glastonbury website. So don’t freak out if you see a message notifying fans that “all available tickets have now been allocated”. That means the orders are being processed, but at least a few people end up running out of time... meaning the tickets are up for grabs again. A word of caution: your registration numbers will be locked for up to five minutes if your details are entered incorrectly, an attempt to book is already held against your registration number, or your five minutes on the booking page ends. If the transaction fails and tickets are still available, your registration number will be released to give you the chance to try again.
• Avoid multiple tabs. As stated on the Glastonbury website, trying to buy tickets on multiple tabs could actually put you at risk of confusing the ticket sales process and result in a failed transaction. “We strongly advise that you use just one browser tab when trying to book tickets, in order to avoid possible problems with your transaction,” Glastonbury says.
What time do tickets go on sale?
The packages, including coach travel, go on sale at 6pm GMT today, November 14.
You’ll have to already be registered with Glastonbury in order to buy a ticket although the deadline has already passed.
If you haven’t been able to register yourself in time for today’s sale, then general tickets, those without coach travel included, will go on sale on Sunday 17 November at 9 am GMT.
Resale tickets will also go on sale in April but no date for that sale is yet to be released.
How much are Glastonbury 2025 tickets?
Ticket prices to Glastonbury 2025 have increased by £13.50 on last year, with a general admission full weekend ticket now costing £373.50 plus a £5 booking fee. General admission tickets to the 2024 event cost £360.
This means that the cost of a Glastonbury ticket has risen by more than £100 (£108.50) in the last six years, as tickets in 2019 cost £265 plus a £5 booking fee.
Defending the price hike for tickets to the 2023 festival, which went from £265 in 2019 to £335, Emily Eavis said: “We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, while still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of Covid.”
What’s included in the ticket price?
Tickets to Glastonbury Festival include entry to the festival with access to the site’s 100+ stages, five nights camping with no entry fees, a programme, mobile phone charging, an on-site newspaper, mobile app, firewood and children’s entertainment.
Some proceeds from ticket sales also go towards the festival’s charity partners, including Oxfam, Greenpeace and WaterAid, as well as towards supporting the festival’s infrastructure and environmental impact, the Glastonbury website states.
How to use the new queue system
Once people are in the queue, a progress bar will indicate how close they are to reaching the booking page.
Glastonbury fans are asked not to refresh the page or use multiple devices or tabs, or they risk losing their place in the queue.
Once they reach the front of the queue, they will be asked to enter the registration number and postcode for the lead booker and up to five other people for whom they are attempting to book tickets.
Ticket-buyers are given 10 minutes to complete the page before their session expires, however, tickets are not allocated at this point.
They will then be asked to check the names of the people they’re booking tickets for, as these cannot be changed once they proceed with the booking.
Once all the information is confirmed, fans will be asked to proceed to the payment page, which will ask them to confirm a billing address and payment information, along with accepting the terms and conditions before completing checkout within the allotted time.
Fans are also warned not to minimise or click away from the tab at this point. Tickets will not be allocated until payment has been processed.
Ticket and coach travel options will go on sale at 6pm (GMT) on Thursday 14 November, while the general admissions tickets sale will take place at 9am (GMT) on Sunday 17 November.
