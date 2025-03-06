Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you missed out on tickets during November’s general sale for Glastonbury 2025, fear not, because there is still a chance to secure a ticket via resale.

Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 and Neil Young are headlining Worthy Farm this year, it was revealed this week, with veteran rocker Rod Stewart taking the Legends’ slot.

Other acts on the eclectic lineup include Charli XCX, RAYE, Doechii, Loyle Carner, Biffy Clyro, The Libertines, Gracie Abrams, Lola Young and Shaboozey.

General sale tickets for the annual event, which takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset between 25 to 29 June, sold out in under an hour when they were released in November last year.

But there’s still time to secure your spot. While Glastonbury has yet to confirm the dates for its annual resale, you should start keeping your eyes peeled for an announcement.

Last year, the annual resale took place on two key dates, Thursday 18 April (for the ticket and coach package option) and Sunday 21 April (for the remaining general admission tickets).

The number of tickets that are made available depends on how many people did not pay the full amount after putting down their deposits in November.

Last year, resale tickets sold out in minutes, so you need to make sure you’re organised in advance – and that includes being registered.

L-R: Glastonbury 2025 headliners The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo and Neil Young ( Getty )

Glastonbury organisers urge fans to purchase tickets only through official festival channels to avoid scams or unexpected charges.

If you manage to bag yourself resale tickets, you must pay for them in full at the point of booking: £355 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets.

Besides the general resale, another great way to get into Glastonbury is by volunteering. Registration to volunteer for charities WaterAid and Oxfam have closed, but spaces do occasionally become available if people drop out.

Registration is still open to volunteer with Greenpeace: anyone who is selected will be granted free entry to the festival and three meals a day. In return, you are expected to work a minimum of five eight-hour shifts during the festival.

The Independent has put together this handy guide of tips and tricks to give yourself the best odds at landing those coveted tickets; however, if you’re in the millions who didn’t manage to get their hands on one, there are some other ways to get into Glastonbury – and no, we’re not talking about jumping the fence.