The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Glastonbury 2025 resale live: Last chance for fans to get tickets for this year’s festival
Tickets tend to sell out in minutes during the annual resale, with fans this year hoping to see acts including headliners The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo and Neil Young
Music fans have a final chance this week to get their hands on tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2025.
The festival’s annual resale is being held at 6pm BST on Thursday 24 April (ticket and coach travel options) and 9am BST on Sunday 27 April (general admission tickets).
Any cancelled accommodation options, including for Worthy View, Sticklinch and campervan/caravan passes, will be made available at 11am (BST) on Sunday 27 April.
The number of tickets that are made available depends on how many people did not pay the full amount after putting down their deposits in November.
Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 and Neil Young are headlining Worthy Farm this year, with veteran rocker Rod Stewart taking the Legends’ slot.
Other acts on the eclectic lineup include Charli XCX, RAYE, Doechii, Loyle Carner, Biffy Clyro, The Libertines, Gracie Abrams, Lola Young and Shaboozey.
Last year, resale tickets sold out in minutes, so fans will have to make sure they’re well-organised ahead of time.
5 tips and tricks for the Glastonbury 2025 resale
Glastonbury 2025 tickets sold out in under an hour, but music fans will have one last chance to get to Worthy Farm during the annual resale.
After unveiling the full lineup, organisers recently confirmed that this year’s resale will take place at 6pm (BST) on Thursday 24 April (ticket and coach travel options) and 9am (BST) on Sunday 27 April (general admission tickets).
Any cancelled accommodation options, including for Worthy View, Sticklinch and campervan/caravan passes, will be made available at 11am (BST) on Sunday 27 April.
Here are some tips and tricks for getting your hands on those coveted tickets:
5 tips and tricks for the Glastonbury 2025 resale
Neil Young – has the godfather of grunge just given us the first Maga anthem?
Neil Young – has the Godfather of grunge just given us the first Maga anthem?
Is Coachella better than Glastonbury? Festivalgoers are fighting it out on TikTok
Coachella vs Glastonbury: Festivalgoers are fighting it out on TikTok
VIDEO: Moment gates officially opened for Glastonbury 2024 as crowds flock to Worthy Farm
5 tips and tricks for the Glastonbury 2025 resale
Glastonbury 2025 tickets sold out in under an hour, but music fans will have one last chance to get to Worthy Farm during the annual resale.
After unveiling the full lineup, organisers recently confirmed that this year’s resale will take place at 6pm (BST) on Thursday 24 April (ticket and coach travel options) and 9am (BST) on Sunday 27 April (general admission tickets).
Any cancelled accommodation options, including for Worthy View, Sticklinch and campervan/caravan passes, will be made available at 11am (BST) on Sunday 27 April.
If you manage to bag yourself resale tickets, you must pay for them in full at the point of booking: £378.50 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets, plus postage and packing at £10.25 per order (£2.75 for coach tickets).
Tickets will only be available from this link and can be purchased with a UK debit card or Visa or Mastercard credit cards.
More info and handy tips:
5 tips and tricks for the Glastonbury 2025 resale
A reminder of the Glastonbury 20245
Glastonbury 2025 lineup announced including final two headliners
COMMENT: Glastonbury is finally taking the risk and putting Gen Z artists front and centre
After a few years of peddling to millennial nostalgia or boomer rock, the organisers of the Worthy Farm festival are placing their bets on a new generation of future stars. Hallelujah.
Glastonbury is finally taking the risk and putting Gen Z artists front and centre
Glastonbury 2025 resale: When do tickets go on sale, do I need to register and other ways to get in
If you missed out on tickets during November’s general sale for Glastonbury 2025, fear not, because there is still a chance to secure a ticket via the annual resale.
Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 and Neil Young are headlining Worthy Farm this year, it was revealed last month, with veteran rocker Rod Stewart taking the Legends’ slot.
Other acts on the eclectic lineup include Charli XCX, RAYE, Doechii, Loyle Carner, Biffy Clyro, The Libertines, Gracie Abrams, Lola Young and Shaboozey.
General sale tickets for the annual event, which takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset between 25 to 29 June, sold out in under an hour when they were released in November last year.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments