Who are Patchwork? Glastonbury fans speculate over mystery band
Mystery band are booked in a prime spot on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday evening
Glastonbury has unveiled its full lineup for this year’s festival, which is taking place between 25 and 29 June.
As usual, a number of new artists have been added to the main stages, while organisers have also confirmed the times for each set, as well as teasing a few secret sets.
In a prime slot on Saturday at 6.15pm on the Pyramid Stage, following a set by John Fogerty and arriving before RAYE and headliner Neil Young, is an act called Patchwork.
Previous “secret sets” have included 2023’s not-so-surprise performance from Foo Fighters, who appeared on the lineup as the unheard-of band The Churnups.
Other artists to have played secret sets in the past are Pulp, Kasabian, Jack White and The Killers, who turned up on the Woodsies and Park stages.
On social media, some fans are trying to guess the identity of Patchwork, with ideas ranging from pop band Haim to Jarvis Cocker’s Pulp, again.
“Are Patchwork Pulp, probably not, am I going to get really excited and believe it's them? Yes. Is it them, no,” one conflicted fan wrote on X/Twitter.
“Will I get to the Friday morning of Glastonbury and just play their entire set from 1995 to kick start a brilliant weekend. Yes, yes I will. Will the weekend be epic? Yes. It always is.”
Another intrepid Haim fan found an obscure German book on Amazon by an author named Sylvia Haim, and paired that with a Consequence of Sound review of their album Women in Music Pt III, which praised them for stitching “a patchwork quilt of rich tones, textures and colours”.
Haim will be in the UK in June, as they have a single show scheduled in Margate on 27 June, which happens to coincide with Glastonbury week.
Other fans seemed convinced that Patchwork would be unveiled as Pulp, who are releasing their first new album in 24 years on Friday (6 June).
Meanwhile, Bob Dylan fans wondered whether actor Timothée Chalamet, who played the revered singer-songwriter in the Oscar-nominated film A Complete Unknown, would be turning up for a tribute set.
Chalamet was revealed to be the anonymous bidder who bought a “patchwork” jacket that once belonged to Dylan at a Julien’s auction in January, for £19,575.
Oasis fans should squash any lingering hopes that Noel and Liam Gallagher will be delivering a preview of their massive reunion tour in July, as representatives have definitively ruled out that they will perform at this year’s festival.
Glastonbury organisers are unlikely to offer any further details on Patchwork until their performance at the festival.
Elsewhere on its eclectic lineup, a number of film and TV stars will be taking part in Q&As and talks at the Pilton Palais cinema, including Margot Robbie, Paul Mescal, Andrew Garfield, Taron Egerton, Tilda Swinton, Ncuti Gatwa and Edgar Wright.
Organisers have also announced a series of events to open the festival, including one on Wednesday evening on the Pyramid Stage titled Look to the Skies.
It is the first theatre and circus show to be held on the main stage since 1990 and will involve a “breathtaking aerial odyssey” with high-wire walkers, acrobats and circus performers.
