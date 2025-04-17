Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The postponement of Fyre Festival 2 has raised eyebrows as ticket holders and performers try to make sense of the chaos.

Originally slated for April 2025, and then pushed to May 30 - June 2, the second iteration of the doomed 2017 festival was supposed to take place on Isla Mujeres, Mexico. Now, ticket holders for Billy McFarland’s festival have reportedly been sent an email sharing news of the postponement.

“The event has been postponed and a new date will be announced,” a message sent to a ticket-holder and seen by ABC News said. “We have issued you a refund. Once the new date is announced, at that time, you can repurchase if it works for your schedule.”

Organizers have insisted that the festival is still on, saying in a further message that new locations were being vetted and their “priorities remain unchanged: delivering an unforgettable, safe, and transparent experience.”

Still, those who were planning to attend or perform remain unsure about what comes next. Brothers Asa and Eli Maker were set to attend the festival after winning free tickets. But the lack of details surrounding the event gave them pause.

“I think we would’ve booked plane tickets and hotels if we saw a real lineup,” the brothers told Good Morning America.

open image in gallery Billy McFarland hasn’t released a statement since the postponement of Fyre Festival 2 was announced ( Theo Wargo/Getty Images )

A DJ slated to perform was contacted by festival organizers who let her know about the postponement. But they, too, were skimpy on the details.

“They didn’t necessarily give me dates of when they would be rescheduling it,” Juliana Salunek, who goes by her DJ name Jules, told the morning show.

The Independent has reached out to Fyre Festival organizers, including McFarland, for comment.

The festival’s website remains live, and those looking for a piece of history can still purchase Fyre Festival 2 merch. Options include a $70 t-shirt that proclaims “Fyre Festival 2 Is Real” and a $130 hoodie that says “Playa is on Fyre.”

Tickets being sold from $1,400 to $1.1 million for the Prometheus pass (which promises luxury travel, accommodations, and experiences) are still advertised on the site but don’t appear to actually be available for purchase.

open image in gallery Fyre Festival 2 merch remains available for sale on its website ( Fyre Festival )

Attendees of the infamous first Fyre Festival have been outspoken about the chaos they experienced. They were promised luxury villas and dining experiences in an event touted by influencers and pop stars. Instead, they were relegated to tents and forced to eat cheese sandwiches out of plastic cartons. The festival is largely regarded as a massive scam and led to McFarland, 33, spending time behind bars.

McFarland, who served four years of a six-year sentence, still owes $26 million in restitution after the failure of the original Fyre Festival. He has provided numerous updates regarding the fate of Fyre Festival 2 on his social media channels, even holding a press conference with Mexican officials in late March in an attempt to quiet the naysayers questioning whether the event would happen.

McFarland has not issued a public statement following the postponement announcement.