Anita Dobson has shared her husband Brian May’s reaction to the rumour Freddie Mercury has a secret daughter.

It was claimed in a recent biography about the Queen frontman that the child was conceived while he was having an affair with the wife of a close friend in 1976.

In the book, titled Love, Freddie:Freddie Mercury’s Secret Life and Love, it’s alleged that Mercury’s inner circle, including his bandmates, have known of the daughter’s existence for almost five decades.

However, the revelation was news to guitarist May, who was left shocked when he heard about it.

Ex-EastEnders star Dobson shared the couple’s response to the claim, telling The Telegraph: “Why wait this long? Brian thinks it’s a load of rubbish. I knew Freddie really, really well – I was a good friend of his – and I think Brian would trust me with that knowledge.”

Dobson said that if it’s true, the person should step forward as “we’d all like to meet her”.

The actor, who also appears in Doctor Who, previously told The Mirror: “There must be lots of people who have children that we don’t know about. It’s just because it’s him. Because he’s iconic.

“And the type of animal that he was, it seems inconceivable that he would have a child with someone we don’t know about.”

open image in gallery Queen guitarist Brian May and wife Anita Dobson ( Getty Images )

The alleged child, now 48, worked with rock biographer Lesley-Ann Jones for the new book, which was published in September.

The woman, known only as B, claimed she and Mercury had a close relationship “from the moment I was born and throughout the final 15 years of his life”.

Mercury is said to have given her 17 volumes of detailed personal journals, which she kept a secret until recently sharing their contents with Jones.

“He adored me and was devoted to me,” one passage of the biography reads. “The circumstances of my birth may seem, by most people’s standards, unusual and even outrageous.

“That should come as no surprise. It never detracted from his commitment to love and look after me. He cherished me like a treasured possession.”

open image in gallery Brian May and Freddie Mercury ( Getty Images )

Jones told the Mail her “instinct was to doubt everything”, but added: “I am absolutely sure she is not a fantasist. No one could have faked all this. Why would she have worked with me for three and a half years, never demanding anything?”

She continued: “In my experience of fantasists, and I’ve met a few, they seek instant gratification, publicity and reward. She has never asked for money. She does not want recognition.

“Both Freddie and her stepfather left her extremely wealthy. She was not provided for through Freddie’s will, but by a private, legal arrangement, so no one will find her mentioned there.”

Mercury apparently started writing the diaries on 20 June 1976 when he first learned about the pregnancy, two days after Queen released their single “You’re My Best Friend”, from their 1975 album A Night at the Opera.

The final entry was on 31 July 1991, when his health was deteriorating. Mercury died on 24 November that year, aged 45, of bronchial pneumonia caused by Aids.

open image in gallery Queen frontman Freddie Mercury performing in 1984 ( Getty Images )

B said she had chosen to share Mercury’s journals “after more than three decades of lies, speculation and distortion”.

“Those who have been aware of my existence kept his greatest secret out of loyalty to Freddie,” she wrote in a letter included in the book.

“That I chose to reveal myself in my own midlife is my decision and mine alone. I have not, at any point, been coerced into doing this.

“He entrusted his collection of private notebooks to me, his only child and his next of kin, the written record of his private thoughts, memories and feelings about everything he had experienced.”