Fleetwood Mac deny they’re reuniting to play at JK Rowling’s birthday party

Fleetwood Mac have firmly denied reports they are getting back together to play J.K. Rowling’s 60th birthday party.

It had been claimed that the band, who have not played together since 2019, could reunite to play the Harry Potter author’s two-day, James Bond-themed party in November.

However, in a statement to Rolling Stone a representative said: “This is categorically false. It’s not in the realm of true.”

Fleetwood Mac parted ways with guitarist and singer Lindsey Buckingham in 2018, prior to their final 2019 tour, An Evening with Fleetwood Mac.

Following the death of the band’s keyboardist and vocalist Christine McVie in 2022, singer Stevie Nicks has vehemently stated that there is no band without her.

Fleetwood Mac in January 2018: Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham and John McVie ( Invision/AP )

“Without Christine, no can do,” she told Mojo last year. “There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work.”

There have however been recent rumors that Nicks and Buckingham could reunite, after the pair re-released their 1973 debut album September 19.

Earlier this month, the former bandmates and lovers shared a joint Instagram post featuring a vintage clip of them onstage with Nicks singing the opening lyrics of their song “Frozen Love.”

“You may not be as strong as me,” Nicks sang. “And I may not care to teach you.” She trails off before saying: “That’s all I remember,” as Buckingham laughed.

The cryptic post is captioned: “We remember the rest now.”

Buckingham and Nicks confirmed the rerelease of 1973’s Buckingham Nicks in July after sharing similarly cryptic social media posts in the days leading up to the announcement.

“Buckingham Nicks is available for pre-order now, out September 19th,” Nicks wrote on Instagram, alongside a clip of a promotional billboard being built. “‘Crying In The Night’ is yours now. Listen at the link in bio.”

That announcement came after a billboard featuring the singers’ names in big, bold yellow lettering above the date September 19 was spotted in Los Angeles. To the right was a black-and-white image of a young Nicks and Buckingham, the same one that adorned the cover of the 1973 album.

The cryptic social media posts began in July when Nicks posted a graphic of handwritten text that read: “And if you go forward...” followed shortly by Buckingham’s post that read: “I’ll meet you there,” in similar handwritten cursive.

The two posts acted like a call and response, together creating a lyric from the song “Frozen Love,” which appeared on the duo’s sole studio album. They both joined Fleetwood Mac the following year and became the British-American rock band’s core members.

Nicks, 77, and Buckingham, 75, have a notoriously turbulent past, having been romantically involved before joining Fleetwood Mac. The relationship ended during the recording of the band’s iconic album Rumours, with the tumultuous break-up inspiring songs including Nicks’s “Dreams” and Buckingham’s “Go Your Own Way.”