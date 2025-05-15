Eurovision 2025 semi-finals live: UK and Israel to perform tonight ahead of final
Austria, France, and Australia are also set to perform at this evening’s event
The second Eurovision 2025 semi-final takes place on Thursday 15 May, and will see some of this year’s most popular contestants vie for a place in the Grand Final.
Following on from the first semi-final, which was held on Tuesday 13 May in Basel, Switzerland, the second night will feature performances from the UK’s entry Remember Monday, along with delegates from Austria, France, Israel and Australia.
It will be broadcast on BBC One from 8pm, with presenters Rylan and Scott Mills providing commentary.
During Tuesday’s competition, Sweden’s entry KAJ, a Finnish comedy-music trio, sailed through thanks to their sauna-inspired song “Bara Bada Bastu”, along with Estonia’s Tommy Cash and his quirky tune “Espresso Macchiato”.
Switzerland is guaranteed a spot in the Grand Final as last year’s winner, as are Italy and Spain, both among the “Big Five” countries.
Former Swiss Eurovision champion and global icon Celine Dion shared a special message with viewers amid rumours that she might perform this year.
Hello! And welcome back to the Eurovision liveblog. I’ll be sharing some articles throughout the day ahead of the event in the evening.
First off, a look at who we know is progressing to the next round...
