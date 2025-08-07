Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ed Sheeran has been reunited with Rupert Grint for his new single “A Little More”, 14 years after the Harry Potter star first appeared in the singer’s visuals for “Lego House”.

In 2011, “Lego House” cast Grint – then at the height of his fame thanks to the release of the final film in the Harry Potter franchise – as an obsessed fan of Sheeran’s.

It follows his character as he breaks into Sheeran’s tour bus then sneaks backstage and walks out to the cheering crowds, who initially mistake him for the fellow redhead before he is tackled by security.

In the last scene, Grint encounters his hero as he is being escorted out of the venue.

For the new clip accompanying “A Little More”, Grint’s character is released from prison after 14 years and appears to walk past Sheeran, who is dressed as a guard.

However, it soon becomes clear that this is his imagination at work, as he is plagued by visions of the “Shape of You” star wherever he goes, even while attending a therapy and a “stalkers anonymous” group meeting.

open image in gallery Nathalie Emmanuel in Sheeran's video for 'A Little More' ( YouTube/Atlantic Records )

Life seems to improve when he finds a girlfriend (Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel), but his hallucinations of Sheeran only grow stronger, to the point that Sheeran pops up at his wedding.

open image in gallery Haunted bride: Ed Sheeran turns up wherever Rupert Grint goes ( YouTube/Atlantic )

The blues-influenced “A Little More” was written by Sheeran with UK rapper Dave – with whom he previously co-wrote the songs “Nothing on You” and “F64” – Blake Slatkin, Cirkut, and his longtime collaborator Johnny McDaid.

Lyrically, it appears to address a former friend who blames Sheeran for his misfortunes, as the Grammy-winning artist sings “life got better when I lost you/ But every day I hate you just a little more”.

Sheeran also raps on the track about how “I was there to lean on when I was a kid/ But now that I’m an adult I see it for what it is”.

The track is the follow-up to Sheeran’s earlier single “Sapphire”, a special version of which incorporated a chorus where he sings in Hindi and Punjabi.

Grint, 36, last appeared in M Night Shyamalan’s 2023 apocalyptic psychological horror Knock at the Cabin, which marked his first feature film since 2015’s Moonwalkers.

His latest TV role was in Shyamalan’s critically acclaimed series Servant, which concluded after four seasons in 2023.

Sheeran’s new album, Play, is scheduled for release on 12 September.