Drake confirms fan fears over future tour dates

Drake has officially canceled the remaining four dates on his Anita Max Win tour due in Australia and New Zealand to “scheduling conflicts.”

The news comes after fans noticed tickets for the affected dates had been removed from ticketing platforms days ago.

“We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows,” Drake’s representative told Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“All tickets for the affected shows will remain valid for the new dates. Refunds will be available for those who prefer, but please note that as these shows are sold out, any refunded tickets will be released for sale,” they added.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Drake and the entire team have had an incredible time doing these shows and are excited to return soon. We look forward to sharing the rescheduled dates with you as soon as possible.”

Drake had been scheduled to finish out his final two Australia dates in Brisbane on March 4 and Sydney on March 7, followed by two concluding New Zealand concerts in Auckland on March 15 and 16.

Drake canceled the remaining four dates of his Oceania tour, citing 'scheduling conflicts' ( Getty Images )

The 38-year-old “One Dance” rapper had originally kicked off his Oceania tour on February 4, days after his rap rival Kendrick Lamar won five Grammys for his chart-topping Drake diss track “Not Like Us.”

During his first stop in Australia, the rapper assured fans he was “very much alive.”

“My name is Drake. I started doing music in 2008,” he told the audience. “I come all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and no matter what, Drizzy Drake is very much alive and that’s all thanks to you. I love you.”

Days later, however, Lamar “finished Drake” with his brutal performance of the diss track at the 2025 Super Bowl.

Still, Drake went ahead and slammed his rap feuds on his new album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, released within a week of Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show.

In the 21-track album’s song titled “Gimme a Hug,” Drake called out “rap beef” and people hoping for his downfall.

“They be dropping s*** but we dropping harder s*** / F*** a rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit / Tryna get the party lit for the b****es,” Drake raps in the second verse, seemingly in reference to his ongoing beef with Lamar.

“Using you for promotion, truer words had never been spoken,” the “God’s Plan” artist says in another line, likely in reference to his lawsuit against his music label, Universal Music Group — to which Lamar is also signed — over its release of “Not Like Us.”

“Funny how it's only b**** n****s that are waiting on the boy's obituary / 'Cause if I die, it's these n****s that become the sole beneficiary,” he adds.