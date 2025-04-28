Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump made a jab at Taylor Swift while the Philadelphia Eagles were at the White House on Monday to celebrate their 2025 Super Bowl win.

“I was there along with Taylor Swift — how did that work out?” he said during a speech.

Swift attended the big game in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome to show her support for her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs were not able to overcome the Eagles’ early lead and lost with a final score of 40-22.

After winning the Super Bowl back in February, the Eagles received an invitation to the White House to commemorate their win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Trump was also in attendance at the game as he became the first sitting president to ever attend a Super Bowl in person.

While there, the president highlighted a clip of Swift getting booed on his Truth Social account. The post, from an account called “Libs of TikTok,” read, “Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed – The world is healing.”

However, the president ended up leaving the Big Game early as he was pictured getting back onboard Air Force One with more than one hour left of playing time.

A White House spokesperson told The Independent at the time that Trump had always planned to leave the event early and provided a copy of his schedule, which had him due to leave the Caesars Superdome at 8:05 p.m.

Despite Trump’s opinions of Swift, the two of them were originally supporting the same team. In a pre-game interview with Fox, the president said he would “hate” to choose a side and that he was looking forward to watching “a great game.” However, he did predict a Chiefs win after praising quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany.

“I hate to do it but.. I watched this great quarterback who has a phenomenal wife. She’s a MAGA fan… she’s a great person. I guess you have to say that when a quarterback wins as much as he’s won, I’d have to go with Kansas City,” he said.

“At the same time, Philadelphia has a fantastic [team] it’s going to be a great game.”

Even prior to his ultimately incorrect prediction, Trump had looked more likely to favor the Chiefs, having congratulated the team when they reached the Super Bowl, writing: “What a GREAT Team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers.”

Although Trump praised Mahomes and his wife, he is not quite so fond of Kelce’s partner. “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” the president fumed on Truth Social, shortly after the pop star publicly endorsed his then-rival Kamala Harris for president in September 2024. Trump also spoke on Fox and Friends to say that he was “not a fan” of the singer.

“It was just a question of time... But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace,” he said.