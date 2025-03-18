‘They definitely trying to end us’: Diddy tells Kanye West to ‘be careful’ in alleged phone call from jail
The embattled rapper, who is currently in jail awaiting trial, encouraged West to ‘get back behind the mic’ and ‘have fun’
Sean “Diddy” Combs warned Kanye West to “be careful” and encouraged him to get back to making music in an alleged phone call from jail.
The embattled music mogul and rapper, 55, is currently being held at a federal detention center in New York City as he awaits trial for a litany of charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied all of the allegations.
“This s*** is wicked, wicked, wicked. So you be careful,” Combs told West, 47, in a recording of an apparent phone call shared Monday on Instagram by The Shade Room.
“I need you out there, you feel me?” he continued. “And have some f***ing fun, because we not having no fun in in here. Get back behind the mic, have some fun, chop up them samples.
“Have some fun. Get back to smiling. F*** these other motherf***ers. They’ll waste your time,” he said.
“So put that love in your heart, and enjoy yourself, man. When I get out there, man, I want to see you f***ing tear down the stadiums. I need to see you back on that stage, actually rapping and actually performing and everything. I be dreaming of that s***.”
West concurred: “Yeah, it’s time for me to grab the mic and get back [out there]. I love music again. There was a time when everything was so frustrating. I can’t even explain it.”
Telling West to “jump in [his] bag,” Combs said: “We gonna have years and decades to f***ing fight these motherf***ers.”
He further encouraged West to return to his music roots, saying: “Right now, enjoy your life. This is coming from me to God to you. Fall back in love like when you was making the beats in the Chi,” referring to West’s hometown of Chicago.
“So I love you, man, I appreciate you, and thanks again. I’m gonna see you soon,” he said, with West replying: “Yes, sir. That’s how it’s gonna be. You gonna definitely beat this s***.”
“But I’m gonna call you back. It’ll be good to hear your voice again. I got like 59 more days before trial, so I’ll definitely be touching in to tap into your energy or something. Play me some s*** over the phone. Give me some f***ing life. This s*** is f***ing sad. I’m Puf Daddy in jail.”
“This s*** insane,” West replied, after which Combs claimed: “The devil is a liar.”
He again warned West to “be careful out there,” because “they definitely trying to end us.”
“I’m gonna beat this s*** and get next to you. We gon’ raise our families and become the kings that we supposed to be,” Combs added.
The Independent has reached out to representatives for both West and Combs for comment.
West, who is embroiled in several controversies of his own, has been a fervant supporter of Combs, who has since been hit with a string of additional lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, sexual abuse and harassment following his initial September arrest.
Earlier this week, the “Flashing Lights” rapper released a new song featuring Combs and his eldest daughter, North.
West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian has reportedly threatened to take legal action against him for going against her wishes and releasing the song.
