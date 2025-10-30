Dean Lewis responds to viral misconduct allegations: ‘I was breathtakingly dumb’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dean Lewis has released an apology in response to viral allegations that he had inappropriate interactions with fans.

The Australian singer, 38, issued a statement Thursday acknowledging that multiple women came forward to accuse him of making them uncomfortable with his advances.

“I understand why people are angry and disappointed after learning embarrassing details of intimate, private conversations and relationships I’ve had with consenting adults over the past decade, but I want to emphasize that none of this is illegal,” Lewis wrote on Instagram.

“The individuals leading the campaign against me have repeatedly acknowledged this, and I’m hurt by any suggestion that I’ve done things that have crossed into illegality. At the same time, I realize I’ve made an incredible mess, people are genuinely hurt, and I need to make changes.”

The singer-songwriter rose to fame with his songs “Waves” and “Be Alright.” He has over 17 million monthly listeners on Spotify and recently collaborated with the Jonas Brothers for a ballad featured on their latest album.

open image in gallery Australian singer Dean Lewis has issued a public apology over allegations that he behaved inappropriately with fans ( Getty Images )

In the past few weeks, women claiming to have had interactions with Lewis throughout the past decade have shared stories about his “creepy” behavior, primarily in videos on TikTok. Screenshots and recordings appear to show him flirting, sexting, and arranging to meet up with female fans.

Lewis admitted, “I’ve been flirty with adult women of all different ages, in-person, online, and over text. Occasionally, that flirting leads to consensual intimate encounters or relationships that I thought were private. And like anyone who has ever dated, been in a relationship, or just sent dumb flirty texts (and yes, sometimes sexts), I’ve done and said incredibly stupid, insensitive, and embarrassing things that I’m mortified by when looking back.”

He continued, “In the past few days, social media has made public a decade-plus of private conversations with a number of women, all of adult age. I don’t fault these individuals for having hard feelings, and I don’t want anyone defending me.

“I was breathtakingly dumb texting and flirting in the manner I have over many years. I should have been more sensitive that not everyone might look at our interactions the way I often did. From the bottom of my heart, I want to sincerely apologize to those I’ve hurt.”

Lewis vowed that moving forward, he planned to enroll in “intense therapy” and create new boundaries for how he engages with his fans. The performer plans to embark on a world tour starting January 5.

“I know it’s too much to ask for grace and forgiveness at this moment, but in time I hope to re-earn the trust of those I’ve hurt, and do better by those I’ve disappointed,” Lewis said. “I’m going to look after myself for a little bit while I get my head and life in order.”