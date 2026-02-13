Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Imperial War Museum (IWM) has acquired WWII entertainer Dame Vera Lynn’s archive – and will display some of the precious items in its London exhibition space later this year.

Dame Vera famously sang the 1939 track “We’ll Meet Again”, which became popular with servicemen and their loved ones, who were separated during the war.

She was also the star of the BBC radio show Sincerely Yours, which began broadcasting in 1941 and saw Dame Vera read out messages for soldiers that had been sent in by their loved ones.

The archive includes documents such as Dam Vera’s copy of her contract for the show, and 600 of the thousands of letters sent in by listeners.

In one of the notes, a woman explains that her only son bought Dame Vera’s record Yours before leaving for war. He was killed in Tunisia in April 1943. The listener, Mrs Lily Cowlard, says in her letter that hearing Dame Vera’s songs helps keep his memory alive.

open image in gallery Dame Vera broadcast to troops abroad and their loved ones in the UK ( Getty Images )

The singer’s daughter, Virginia Lewis-Jones, has shared her joy at the collection being acquired by the museum and given the upcoming display her blessing.

“These items have been kept by my parents since the beginning of my mother’s career, and when she passed on, I took over the reins of her archive,” she said. “I am very happy to know that these particular items will be kept for posterity in IWM’s Collection, and that a selection of them will go on display for everyone to enjoy and learn about her life.”

The collection also includes letters from the singer - dubbed “the Forces’ Sweetheart” - to her husband, Harry Lewis, who was a musician who served in the Royal Air Force (RAF). He became her manager after the war and the couple remained together until his death aged 83 in 1998.

open image in gallery Dame Vera with her husband Harry in the 1970s ( Getty Images )

“My father also played a huge part in her life and should be remembered also for his care and work,” Lewis-Jones continued. “My mother was always so pleased that people enjoyed her music and found solace in the lyrics, as they were so pertinent at the time and even today.

“Having now found a permanent home at IWM, these items will continue to inspire future generations with the compassion, understanding, courage and hope that she brought to so many.”

Dame Vera performed in person for troops in India and Burma in 1944, and the collection also includes her personal diary from the trip, as well as items of clothing she wore.

While visiting servicemen hospitalised in India, Dame Vera asked the men for their family members’ names and addresses, and wrote to them to say she had seen their loved ones and that they were well. Some of the family’s heartfelt replies are also included in the archive.

A selection of the items will go on display from spring this year.

Simon Offord, the IWM curator, said the collection “provides a rich insight into her personal experience of the Second World War, as well as the millions who found comfort and connection in her music”.

“We are honoured to hold these objects, which tell the story of her remarkable legacy,” he added.

Dame Vera remained closely connected to the Armed Forces for the rest of her decades-spanning career, and delivered her final performance in 2005, singing “We’ll Meet Again” at a London celebration to mark the 60th anniversary of VE Day.

A new version of the track, recorded as a duet with Katherine Jenkins, was released to raise money for charity in 2014. It re-entered the UK Singles Chart in 2020 following Dame Vera’s death aged 103.