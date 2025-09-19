Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

D4vd has canceled the rest of his U.S. tour as the investigation into the death of the missing 15-year-old girl found inside a Tesla registered to him continues.

The 20-year-old New York-born singer-songwriter, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, had been scheduled to perform September 20 in Los Angeles and appear at the Grammys Museum September 24.

Both those events have been removed from listings, while a show tonight in San Francisco remains listed but sources told TMZ it will also not go ahead. A Wednesday gig in Seattle was also pulled at the last minute.

Authorities discovered a “severely decomposed” body in a bag in a vehicle registered to Burke at the Hollywood Tow on September 8. It has since been identified as missing 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department served a search warrant on the Hollywood Hills home where D4vd lived, The Los Angeles Times reported. Burke is cooperating with law enforcement, police said.

The family of Rivas has said they are “heartbroken and devastated” by the tragic loss of a “beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend.”

D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, at Paris Fashion Week in March 2025 ( Getty )

This week, a GoFundMe page seeking donations to lay Rivas to rest was posted by a person representing her family.

“As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week. She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss. They are seeking help to lay her body to rest. Any funds you are able to donate are greatly appreciated,” the Rivas Hernandez family wrote.

A spokesperson for GoFundMe said their Trust & Safety team was working with the fundraiser’s organizer to ensure the money safely reaches the Rivas Hernandez family.

The teenager’s death has led to questions about her potential connection to 20-year-old Burke.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner said Rivas had a tattoo on her right index finger that said, “Shhh…” Later, TMZ reported that Burke appears to have the same tattoo on his right index finger. Her cause of death has not been made public.

The “Shhh…” tattoo was popularized by Rihanna in 2008. Other celebrities, including Lindsay Lohan, also have it on their fingers.

A song called “Celeste” posted on SoundCloud and credited to D4vd was leaked in 2023, The Sun reports.

Burke has not yet released an official statement on the matter. He had been touring the U.S. to promote his debut album Withered since early August.