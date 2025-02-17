Singer Conor Maynard shares update after being rushed to hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor Maynard has shared an update with his fans after the singer was rushed to hospital following an accident.

Maynard, who shot to fame in 2012 when his debut album Contrast topped the charts, alarmed fans on Sunday (16 February) when he shared a picture of himself on a stretcher with his 3.2 million Instagram followers.

Captioning a photo of him lying on a stretcher as “Sunday Funday”, Maynard proceeded to share a video of him being transported to an ambulance by paramedics while sporting a neck and back brace.

At the time, the singer gave almost no details as to what had happened, aside from the caption, “FML” and a laughing emoji.

A few hours later, he finally provided fans with an update and an explanation as to what had happened. “I’m doing ok guys,” the 32-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“You’re not allowed to laugh… but I fell down some stairs. But nothing too serious, you can breathe now,” he added, complete with a POV picture of himself giving a thumbs up.

open image in gallery Conor Maynard shares a health update on Instagram ( conormaynard/Instagram )

Maynard shot to fame in 2012 with the release of his 2012 single, “Can’t Say No”, which climbed to No 2 on the UK Singles Chart. At the time, he was dubbed the UK’s answer to Justin Bieber.

He rose to fame after his YouTube covers gained thousands of views and he was crowned MTV's Brand New for 2012 winner, triumphing over the likes of Lana del Rey and Charli XCX.

His debut album, co-produced by Frank Ocean, boasted collaborations with Ne-Yo, Pharrell and Rita Ora.

Describing the album in a 2012 interview with Metro, the Brighton-born singer said: "The name, Contrast, explains it –it's got a mature urban sound to it.

"It's a contrast to what's out there. It's got big everything, from dance songs to slow, stripped-back ballads."

open image in gallery Conor Maynard ( Getty )

His most recent album, +11 Hours, was released in 2023. His last single, “She’s So High”, was released earlier this year.