Chris Rea death latest: ‘Driving Home For Christmas’ singer dies aged 74
Singer died in hospital following a short illness, his family say
Chris Rea, the British rock singer behind the festive classic “Driving Home for Christmas”, has died aged 74.
The news was shared by his family, who said he died on Monday 22 December in hospital following a short illness.
In a statement on behalf of his wife and two children, a statement said: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris. He passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family.”
Rea suffered a number of health issues over the years. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had his pancreas removed in 2001, and suffered a stroke in 2016.
Born in Middlesbrough, Rea found fame in the late Seventies and Eighties with hits such as “Fool (If You Think It's Over”, which was nominated for a Grammy, “Let's Dance” and “The Road To Hell”.
His debut album, titled Whatever Happened To Benny Santini?, was released in 1978 and was named in reference to the stage name his record label wanted him to adopt.
His famous song “Driving Home For Christmas”, which features in this year's M&S Food Christmas advert, was first released in 1986.
VIDEO: Chris Rea tells the story behind his classic 'Driving Home for Christmas'
The story behind Chris Rea's hit single 'Driving Home for Christmas'
Chris Rea is the unmistakeable voice behind one of the world’s most popular Christmas songs, but he wrote it at a time when he was hardly in the holiday spirit. His record contract was almost done, and his manager had just informed him he was quitting. Rea was keen to get home from London’s Abbey Road studios to Middlesbrough, but he’d been banned from driving, and his label refused to pay for a train ticket.So, his wife picked him up in their battered Austin Mini and they set off for Middlesbrough. The snow set in, as did the traffic, prompting Rea to look across at the other drivers, who looked equally miserable. Jokingly singing that now-famous line, he started to scrawl down lyrics in a notepad on his lap.
It took Chris Rea a while to hit the big time
It wasn’t until Rea released his eighth record in 1986 that he became a star in the UK and around Europe. His first No 1 record – The Road to Hell – arrived in 1989, with another (Auberge) topping the charts in 1991.
Chris Rea was almost given a much different stage name
It’s hard to imagine Chris Rea being called anything else, but if his record label had their way, the musician wouldn’t have gone by his birth name, but the stage name Benny Santini.
Rea referenced this in the title of his 1978 debut record, Whatever Happened to Benny Santini?.
Chris Rea's health issues over the years
Chris Rea's family release statement
