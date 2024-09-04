Support truly

Chappell Roan fans are upset after the singer revealed she’s at rehearsals for next week’s MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on the day she had been scheduled to perform a now-canceled show in Paris.

The “Pink Pony Club” singer, 26, sparked complaints last week after canceling two upcoming shows at short notice, blaming “scheduling conflicts.”

Rumors soon spread that she had decided to cancel the gigs in order to rehearse for the VMAs, which are taking place in New York on September 11. That was confirmed when she posted a story to her Instagram profile on Tuesday (September 3) with the caption: “I am in @vmas rehearsals guys.”

Fans took to social media to complain, with one writing on X/Twitter: “She had to make sure european fans who bought tickets to her tour before she even became famous knew she ditched them for an award performance she wouldn’t have had the occasion to do if it wasn’t for them.”

On Instagram, another wrote: “I just find it so cringe that you think you’re just allowed to disrespect your fans who spent money on housing and transportation to go see your show just because little miss ma’am preferred to go sing at the vmas? do better!”

Last Thursday (August 29), Roan announced on social media: “Due to scheduling conflicts, I have had to make the extremely hard decision to cancel my Paris and Amsterdam shows.

Chappell Roan performing at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival ( 2024 Invision )

“I have rescheduled my Berlin show to 23 September. I am so sorry & very disappointed :( I promise I will be back. I’m heartbroken. thank you for understanding.”

She had been due to perform at Columbiahalle in Berlin on August 31, Le Bataclan in Paris on September 3, and at Melkweg in Amsterdam on September 4.

In a follow-up post, Roan added: “Ticket holders for Paris and Amsterdam – refund will come from point of purchase. Berlin, your tickets will be automatically transferred over to the new date.”

At the time, several fans took to social media to express their disappointment that the shows had been canceled or postponed so close to the event.

One said: “i love chappell but cancelling a show 5 days before because of ‘scheduling’ conflicts when the rumour had been going around for weeks already is kinda s***ty.”

Another wrote: “thank you chappell for announcing the cancellation of your shows 5 days before they happen which means i cannot get the money back for my bus to paris bc i could only cancel it up to 7 days before my trip.”

Some felt the reason given was insincere, with one arguing: “oh ‘scheduling conflicts’ is always a pretty way of saying ‘we found something more interesting for my career than a little European show’.”

Other fans weighed in to argue artists should be expected to stick ton announced tour dates, with one writing: “(lemme preface: not about chappell specifically but a wider convo) i will never understand constantly cancelling shows for “scheduling conflicts” your show was scheduled first and your fans booked time off work, arranged transport, hotels etc. maybe stick to your schedule idk.”

The Independent approached Roan’s representatives for comment.

Roan has been propelled to international fame in the past year, thanks to the success of her critically acclaimed debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, as well as a tour supporting fellow pop singer Olivia Rodrigo.

Her sudden fame seems to have its drawbacks, with the star posting a statement earlier this week explaining why she needs to “draw lines and set boundaries” when it comes to interactions with her fans.