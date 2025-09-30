Cardi B mocks Nicki Minaj over age gap as rappers reignite long-running feud
Cardi B tells Minaj she should be comparing herself to ‘peers that started around [her] time’
Cardi B has pounced on her long-standing rap rival Nicki Minaj after the latter viciously attacked her new music.
In a series of since-deleted X posts, 42-year-old Minaj mocked Cardi’s new track “Magnet” from her latest album, Am I the Drama?.
Rewriting the first verse, Minaj changed “A-B-C-D-E-F-G (Grr), these b*****es can’t f*** with me” to: “Abcdefgeeeeeeee / SUR GER REE TO LOOK LIKE MEEEEEE / tell the rat & tell J ZEEEEEE / Rico Fraud & PERJURY.”
She followed up in another post, adding of the pregnant “WAP” rapper: “Fallin off the charts wit a big bellyyyy / RUNNING TRAINS. Barefoot, still smellyyyyy / Still. You. Could. Not. outsell. meeeeee.”
Within minutes, Cardi, 32, responded, writing: “Nothing more annoying than a bored b****.
“The power I have.. make these b****es come out of rehab everytime. Go to your f***ng room,” she said, dubbing Minaj — who famously refers to herself as Barbie — “Cocaine Barbie.”
Cardi then reworked the lyrics of her song to call out Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, a registered sex offender.
“A B C D E F G Your man have to snatch PUSSY / Pussy taste like honey comb / Your bro be touching 12 year olds,” she said. “Damn she was streaming ‘Magnet’ hard as hell huh??”
She continued: “Naaaa cuz I was really baking ribs and making blondie brownies and here come this b*** bothering me on a damn Monday.
“Why you keep bringing up my album??” Cardi questioned. “It’s not the gag that you think it is..You been in the game like 16 years.. you need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time. Rihanna, Taylor swift, Drake…those are the numbers you need to be competing wit and you can’t cuz you doing lower than all of them.”
She added of Minaj, who is 10 years her senior: “I was in high school when you came out wtf is you comparing yourself to me for???”
Cardi then reacted to Minaj’s message about her pregnancy, declaring: “Alright now this the third tweet talkin about my pregnancy… like you wasn’t going to different fertility doctors cuz you couldn’t reproduce from all them percs scrambling your eggs. NOT ALLEGEDLY…Lord protect my babies.”
Minaj, who welcomed a son with Petty in 2020, has never publicly discussed visiting a fertility doctor. However, she has shared her experience with a Percocet addiction, which began after being prescribed the medication for menstrual cramps.
“No one told me that this was a narcotic and this was addictive,” she told Vogue in 2023. “Luckily I was able to ground myself. But — once an addict, always an addict. I feel like if you’ve ever experienced addiction to anything, which I have, you always have to think twice and three times about the choices that you make.”
The two rappers have a history of social media spats. In September 2018, they even got into a physical altercation at a Harper’s Bazaar fashion event after Cardi approached Minaj over “lies Nicki was spreading.” Minaj denied making disparaging remarks about Cardi.
The following month, the pair called a “truce.”
“Let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining and funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support and encouragement year after year. Love you,” Minaj said on X, with Cardi agreeing: “Alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!”
