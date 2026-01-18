Bruce Springsteen blasts ICE in renewed fury aimed at Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bruce Springsteen has again taken aim at President Donald Trump and ICE in the wake of the killing of Renee Good, delivering a pointed message to a crowd gathered for a benefit concert.

Springsteen took the stage January 17 in a surprise appearance at the Light of Day Winterfest in his home state of New Jersey. The annual event raises funds for Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

A longtime critic of Trump — with whom Springsteen publicly sparred last year — the 76-year-old rocker slammed the administration while introducing his 1978 song, “The Promised Land.”

“I wrote this song as an ode to American possibility,” Springsteen said. “Right now we are living through incredibly critical times. The United States, the ideals and the value for which it stood for the past 250 years, is being tested like it has never been in modern times. Those values and those ideals have never been as endangered as they are right now.

“If you believe in the power of law and that no one stands above it, if you stand against heavily-armed masked federal troops invading an American city, using gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens, if you believe you don’t deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest, then send a message to this president, as the mayor of the city said: ICE should get the f*** out of Minneapolis,” Springsteen continued, according to a video from the benefit posted to YouTube.

open image in gallery A longtime critic of Trump — with whom Springsteen publicly sparred last year — the 76-year-old rocker slammed the administration while introducing his 1978 song, “The Promised Land.” ( Getty Images for AFI )

“This song is for you and the memory of the mother of three and an American citizen, Renee Good.”

Good was fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis on January 7. In the weeks since the shooting, protests have broken out across the U.S., calling for accountability for Good's death as well as a separate shooting in Portland where Border Patrol agents wounded two people. Some protests have resulted in clashes with law enforcement, especially in Minneapolis, where ICE is carrying out its largest immigration enforcement operation to date.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey delivered a stark message to the ICE agents sent to the city by Trump in the wake of the shooting: “Get the f*** out.”

“This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed,” he continued.

open image in gallery Springsteen dedicated a song to slain Minneapolis resident Renee Good ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Springsteen joins a chorus of celebrity voices protesting Trump’s administration. At least week’s Golden Globe Awards, actor Mark Ruffalo blasted Trump as the “worst human being” during a red carpet interview.

“If we're relying on this guy's morality for the most powerful country in the world, then we're all in a lot of trouble,” Ruffalo told USA Today.

“So this is for [Good]. This is for the people in the United States who are terrorized and scared today. I know I'm one of them. I love this country. And what I'm seeing here happening is not America.”

Ruffalo was just one of the many celebrities who attended the ceremony adorned in buttons that said “BE GOOD” and “ICE OUT” to honor Good.