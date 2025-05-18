Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bruce Springsteen and Stephen Graham posed for a photo with staff at a restaurant in Yorkshire after enjoying a low-key meal together.

The musical legend, 75, and the Thousand Blows star, 51, had lunch at Norman’s Restaurant in Kirkburton, Huddersfield, on Friday (16 May), after Springsteen performed at Manchester’s Co-Op Live the night before.

Graham, who has recently earned widespread acclaim for his powerful performance in Netflix’s Adolescence, will star as Springsteen’s father Douglas in Deliver Me From Nowhere, the upcoming biopic starring Jeremy Allen White as the musician.

Norman’s shared a photo on Instagram showing Springsteen and Graham smiling alongside the restaurant team.

“Absolutely honoured to have these two absolute legends over for a spot of lunch,” the caption read. “Can think of worse ways to start the weekend!”

Restaurant owner Ollie Roberts told the Daily Mail that the staff “were useless after [Graham and Springsteen] left, because everyone was just kind of floating around in a half daze”.

“Stephen Graham was the one everyone was excited about, but I think that’s largely because, how do you get your head around Bruce Springsteen coming for lunch?”

Graham has previously spoken about Springsteen’s reaction to his portrayal of Douglas, telling Soundtracking podcaster Edith Bowman that the Boss sent him “the most gorgeous texts I’ve ever had in my life” after watching him perform.

“His text just said, ‘Thank you so much. You know, my father passed away a while ago and I felt like I saw him today and thank you for giving me that memory,’” Graham revealed.

“And I was crying reading the text, do you know what I mean? It was beautiful. You couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Springsteen and The E Street Band performed at Manchester's Co-Op Live earlier this week ( Getty Images )

Springsteen hit out at Donald Trump several times throughout his debut Manchester gig on Wednesday (14 May), claiming that the United States is “currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration”.

His statements prompted a rant from Trump on his social media platform Truth Social, in which the president slammed the “highly overrated” Springsteen as “a pushy, obnoxious JERK” and “a dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker”.