Britney Spears says she’ll ‘never’ perform in the US again due to ‘sensitive’ reasons

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britney Spears has claimed she will never perform in the United States again, citing “extremely sensitive reasons.”

The pop star, 44, did however say she hopes to perform with her son in the United Kingdom and Australia “very soon.”

Spears has two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline: 20-year-old Sean Preston Federline and 19-year-old Jayden James Federline. The musician was estranged from both children for some time, but reunited with young son Jayden around Christmas 2024.

On Instagram, Spears posted an old tour photograph of herself sat on stage at a white piano. She captioned the image: “Sending this piano to my son this year!!! Interestingly enough, I dance on IG to heal things in my body that people have no idea about. Yup and it’s embarrassing sometimes… but I walked through the fire to save my life…”

She continued: “I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon. He’s a huge star and I’m so humbled to be in his presence!!! God speed, little man!!!”

Britney Spears, pictured in Beverly Hills in 2018, has said she will 'never' perform in the US again for 'extremely sensitive reasons' ( Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images )

Last March, she shared videos of Jayden rapping and playing the piano and described him as a “genius.”

In one video, the “Toxic” singer could be heard shouting in excitement, saying: “My son just played, oh my God! I felt it in my bones, and my heart, and my lungs.”

When Spears published her memoir The Woman in Me in 2023, she wrote as a dedication in the book: “For my boys, who are the loves of my life.”

That same year, Federline sought permission from Spears to relocate Preston and Jayden to Hawaii, where he and his wife, Victoria Prince, now live.

His attorney later told People that Spears had “consented” to the move, explaining that “the boys are ready to get away from the LA microscope.”

A source close to Spears told the publication she has “always faithfully supported her children.”

Federline was granted sole custody of Preston and Jayden in 2008, the same year Spears entered a 13-year conservatorship that eventually ended amid high-profile legal proceedings in 2021.

Last year, Spears temporarily deleted her Instagram account following a public dispute over Federline’s memoir.

In his book, You Thought You Knew, Federline accused Spears of troubling behavior as a parent, such as watching their then-teenage sons sleep with a knife in her hand.