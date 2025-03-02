Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Payne’s family has criticised the “constant media attention and speculation” that followed the One Direction star’s death, claiming it has caused “indescribable, lasting damage”.

Payne died in October last year at the age of 31 after falling from a third floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The singer shot to fame when One Direction appeared on The X Factor in 2010 and went on to achieve staggering international success alongside bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

In a statement released today (2 March), Payne’s family said that the impact of the media coverage in the wake of the tragedy had been especially damaging for Bear, the singer’s seven-year-old son.

Their message came after the Argentinian authorities dropped manslaughter charges against two hotel staff members and Payne’s friend Rogelio Nores.

"Liam's death was an unspeakable tragedy,” the family said in their statement.

open image in gallery The Brit Awards paid tribute to Liam during the ceremony ( ITV )

“This is a time of tremendous grief and pain for those who knew and loved him. Liam ought to have had a long life ahead of him. Instead, Bear has lost his father, Geoff and Karen have lost their son, Ruth and Nicola have lost their brother and all of Liam's friends and fans have lost someone they held very dear.

“We understand that the investigation into Liam's death was absolutely necessary, and the family recognises the work done by the Argentinian authorities. However, the family accepts the Court of Appeal's decision to drop all charges.

“The constant media attention and speculation which has accompanied the process has exacted indescribable, lasting damage on the family, particularly on Liam's son who is trying to process emotions which no seven-year-old should have to experience.

“The family has always wished for privacy to grieve and asks that they be given the space and time to do so.”

Payne’s family went on to address the tribute to the singer at last night’s Brit Awards and said that he was “so loved and missed”.

“This weekend, at the Brit Awards, Liam was remembered for his phenomenal contribution to British music and for his wider, positive impact on millions of adoring fans the world over.

open image in gallery The tribute featured photos of Payne with his son Bear ( ITV )

“We joined in that celebration of his life and will forever remember the joy that his music brought to the world.

“Liam, you are so loved and missed.”

The emotional video montage, which aired during last night’s ceremony at The O2 In London, left fans of the late One Direction star in tears.

Brits presenter Jack Whitehall introduced the tribute towards the end of the awards ceremony, telling the audience: “It is now time to take a moment to remember a very special person who meant so much to many of the people in this room, and to millions of you around the world.

“Last October, we woke to the devastating news that Liam Payne had tragically passed away.

“He achieved so much in the short time that he was on this earth, and was not only a supremely gifted musician, but an incredibly kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with.

“We have so many amazing memories of Liam here at the Brits, so tonight we celebrate his legacy, look back and remember the remarkable Liam Payne.”

The montage showed Payne performing One Direction hit “Little Things”, and featured photos of him as a boy, as well as footage showing him with his family and performing with his One Direction bandmates.

open image in gallery Payne won multiple Brit Awards alongside his One Direction bandmates ( Getty Images )

It also included a photo of Payne with his son Bear, who he shared with singer Cheryl, and a picture of him meeting Queen Elizabeth II.

Fans watching at home hailed the tribute as “beautiful” and “moving” in posts on Twitter/X.

“The Brits Liam tribute was so beautiful but hurts so much,” one fan wrote. “I still can’t believe he’s gone.”

“Liam’s tribute was very well done,” another said. “I’m crying at what we lost while also smiling at what we had.”

A third echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Still hits so hard to watch Liam tributes. He was deeply loved and will be forever missed.”

Payne won seven Brit Awards as part of One Direction, and also performed multiple times at past ceremonies, with his band and as a solo artist.