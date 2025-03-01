Brit Awards 2025 winners list: Charli XCX, Dua Lipa and Central Cee lead nominations
Charli XCX, JADE, Dua Lipa and The Last Dinner Part are among the most-nominated artists at this year’s ceremony
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, The Last Dinner Party and Ezra Collective lead the nominations at this year’s Brit Awards.
The ceremony is underway at the O2 Arena in London, with comedian Jack Whitehall serving as host.
See the most daring looks on the red carpet here.
Pioneering pop artist Charli XCX dominates this year’s ceremony five nods, including for top prizes Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for her critically lauded, trend-setting record Brat.
Following with four nods apiece are acts including pop singer Dua Lipa, baroque pop band The Last Dinner Party, and Mercury Prize-winning jazz group Ezra Collective.
The Song of the Year category is arguably the most diverse – at least in terms of genre – set of nominations in recent memory, with TikTok-friendly stars like Artemas and KSI muscling up against The Beatles and Coldplay.
Perhaps the biggest surprise has been the inclusion of Eurovision 2022 runner-up Ryder’s song, “You’re Christmas to Me”, marking just the fourth time in Brits’ history that a festive song has received a nomination.
Previous nominees have included two Band Aid tracks, the 1990 version and the 2004 edition, and Ed Sheeran’s 2022 collaboration with Elton John, “Merry Christmas”.
There’s fierce competition in the International Artist of the Year category, thanks to high-profile years for pop stars Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, as well as rappers Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator.
Elsewhere, The Cure received their first nominations in over three decades (for Alternative Rock and Best Group) thanks to the release of their long-awaited 14th album, Songs of a Lost World. The last time they won Best Group was in 1991.
The winners in full will be updated live as the ceremony gets underway:
Song of the Year
“I Like the Way You Kiss Me” – Artemas
“Now and Then” – The Beatles
“Kisses” – BL3SS and CamrinWatsin
“Band4Band” – Central Cee and Lil Baby
“Guess” – Charli XCX ft Billie Eilish
“Backbone” – Chase and Status and Stormzy
“Feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Coldplay
“Training Season” – Dua Lipa
“Alibi” – Ella Henderson
“Angel of My Dreams” – JADE
“Kehlani” – Jordan Adjetuni
“Thick of It” – KSI
“Stargazing” – Myles Smiths
“You’re Christmas to Me” – Sam Ryder
“Somedays” – DOD, Jazzy, and Sonny Fodera
Best New Artist
English Teacher
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Myles Smith
Rachel Chinouriri
Artist of the Year
Beabadoobee
Central Cee
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Fred Again
Jamie xx
Michael Kiwanuka
Nia Archives
Rachel Chinouriri
Sam Fender
Best Group
Bring Me the Horizon
Coldplay
The Cure
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
International Group
Amyl and the Sniffers
Confidence Man
Fontaines DC
Future and Metro Boomin
Linkin Park
Dance Act
Becky Hill
Charli XCX
Chase and Status
Fred Again
Nia Archives
Best Pop
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
JADE
Lola Young
Myles Smith
Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
Stormzy
Best R&B
Cleo Soul
FLO
Jorja Smith
Michael Kiwanuka
RAYE
Best Alternative Rock
Beabadoobee
The Cure
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Sam Fender
International Artist of the Year
Adrianne Lenker
Asake
Benson Boone
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Taylor Swift
Tyler, the Creator
International Song
“Beautiful Things” – Benson Boone
“Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé
“Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish
“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
“End of Beginning” - Djo
“Houdini” – Eminem
“Too Sweet” – Hozier
“Loving on Me” – Jack Harlow
“Stick Season” – Noah Kahan
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen
“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey
“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift ft Post Malone
“Lose Control” – Teddy Swims
“Million Dollar Baby” – Tommy Richman
Album of the Year
Brat – Charli XCX
Songs of a Lost World – The Cure
Radical Optimism – Dua Lipa
Dance, No One’s Watching – Ezra Collective
Prelude to Ecstasy – The Last Dinner Party
The 2025 Brit Awards take place at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday 1 March and will be broadcast by ITV1 and ITVX.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments