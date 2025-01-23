Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Beatles, Charli XCX and a Christmas song by Eurovision star Sam Ryder are among the eclectic nominees at this year’s Brit Awards.

The nominations were announced on Thursday (23 January) ahead of the annual ceremony in March at the O2 Arena in London. This year’s event will once again be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.

Pioneering pop artist Charli XCX dominates with five nods, including for Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for her critically lauded, trend-setting record Brat.

Following with four nods apiece are acts including pop singer Dua Lipa, baroque pop band The Last Dinner Party, and Mercury Prize-winning jazz group Ezra Collective.

The Song of the Year category was arguably the most diverse – at least in terms of genre – set of nominations in recent memory, with TikTok-friendly stars like Artemas and KSI muscling up against The Beatles and Coldplay.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was the inclusion of Eurovision 2022 runner-up Ryder’s song, “You’re Christmas to Me”, marking just the fourth time in Brits’ history that a festive song has received a nomination.

open image in gallery Sam Ryder in his music video for ‘You’re Christmas to Me' ( Amazon Music )

Previous nominees have included two Band Aid tracks, the 1990 version and the 2004 edition, and Ed Sheeran’s 2022 collaboration with Elton John, “Merry Christmas”.

There’s fierce competition in the International Artist of the Year category, thanks to high-profile years for pop stars Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, as well as rappers Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator.

Elsewhere, The Cure received their first nominations in over three decades (for Alternative Rock and Best Group) thanks to the release of their long-awaited 14th album, Songs of a Lost World. The last time they won Best Group was in 1991.

In terms of a comeback, though, The Beatles bested Robert Smith’s band by earning their first Brit nomination since 1977 for “Now and Then”, which was released in November 2023 with the help of AI technology that retrieved the stems from a John Lennon recording. The Fab Four won the inaugural Brit Award for Best Group back in 1977.

open image in gallery L-R: The Beatles, Charli XCX, Central Cee and The Cure are all up for Brit Awards at the 2025 ceremony ( Getty )

Former Little Mix star JADE already has three Brit Awards with the pop group, but said it was particularly significant to be nominated as a solo artist, including for her debut single “Angel of My Dreams”, which is up for Song of the Year.

“When it’s for your own music and my own personal experiences, it does hit different, it feels extra special,” the South Shields-born Jade Thirlwall said.

“When I first started this solo journey, I was writing a lot of music to exist outside of the group and figure out who I am on my own, but the minute I wrote ‘Angel of My Dreams’, that was when I knew, ‘I’ve arrived, this is my sound, this is me.’”

open image in gallery JADE (centre) in the music video for ‘Angel of My Dreams’ ( YouTube/JadeThirlwall )

Pop/R&B artist RAYE received a nomination in the fan-voted R&B category, a year after sweeping the 2024 awards with a record-breaking six wins out of the seven prizes she was nominated for.

Overall, it was a solid year for representation at an awards ceremony that has faced criticism for omitting female artists in the past. Three out of five of the Album of the Year nominees are by female-fronted acts, while the Artist of the Year category is a 50/50 split.

Here are the nominations in full:

Song of the Year

open image in gallery Billie Eilish (left) and Charli XCX are up for Song of the Year with their single ‘Guess’ ( Charli XCX/YouTube )

“I Like the Way You Kiss Me” – Artemas

“Now and Then” – The Beatles

“Kisses” – BL3SS and CamrinWatsin

“Band4Band” – Central Cee and Lil Baby

“Guess” – Charli XCX ft Billie Eilish

“Backbone” – Chase and Status and Stormzy

“Feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Coldplay

“Training Season” – Dua Lipa

“Alibi” – Ella Henderson

“Angel of My Dreams” – JADE

“Kehlani” – Jordan Adjetuni

“Thick of It” – KSI

“Stargazing” – Myles Smiths

“You’re Christmas to Me” – Sam Ryder

“Somedays” – DOD, Jazzy, and Sonny Fodera

Best New Artist

open image in gallery Rock band English Teacher are up for Best New Artist at the 2025 Brit Awards ( John Marshall/PA Wire )

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

Artist of the Year

open image in gallery Central Cee received a nomination shortly before the release of his long-awaited debut album, ‘You Can’t Rush Greatness’ ( Press )

Beabadoobee

Central Cee

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Fred Again

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

Best Group

open image in gallery The Cure received their first nomination in decades thanks to the release of their 2024 album, ‘Songs of a Lost World’ ( Getty Images )

Bring Me the Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

International Group

open image in gallery Irish rock band Fontaines DC are up for International Group ( Getty Images for Gucci )

Amyl and the Sniffers

Confidence Man

Fontaines DC

Future and Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

Dance Act

open image in gallery Becky Hill received another nomination for Best Dance Act ( PA Wire )

Becky Hill

Charli XCX

Chase and Status

Fred Again

Nia Archives

Best Pop

open image in gallery Rising alt-pop singer Lola Young was nominated alongside Charli XCX, Dua Lipa and JADE for Best Pop Act ( Sophie Jones )

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

JADE

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap

open image in gallery Grime veteran Ghetts received a nod for Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap ( Getty )

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Stormzy

Best R&B

open image in gallery Michael Kiwanuka received critical acclaim for his 2024 album, ‘Small Changes’ ( Getty Images )

Cleo Soul

FLO

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

RAYE

Best Alternative Rock

open image in gallery History-making jazz group Ezra Collective recieved a number of nominations ( WireImage )

Beabadoobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Sam Fender

International Artist of the Year

open image in gallery Chappell Roan, one of the breakthrough pop stars of 2024, is up for International Artist of the Year ( AP )

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, the Creator

International Song

open image in gallery Beyoncé received a nod for her country-influenced single ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ ( Columbia )

“Beautiful Things” – Benson Boone

“Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé

“Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

“End of Beginning” - Djo

“Houdini” – Eminem

“Too Sweet” – Hozier

“Loving on Me” – Jack Harlow

“Stick Season” – Noah Kahan

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift ft Post Malone

“Lose Control” – Teddy Swims

“Million Dollar Baby” – Tommy Richman

Album of the Year

open image in gallery Charli XCX’s trend-setting album ‘Brat’ is one of the big contenders for Album of the Year ( AP )

Brat – Charli XCX

Songs of a Lost World – The Cure

Radical Optimism – Dua Lipa

Dance, No One’s Watching – Ezra Collective

Prelude to Ecstasy – The Last Dinner Party

The 2025 Brit Awards take place at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday 1 March and will be broadcast by ITV1 and ITVX.