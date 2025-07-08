Backstreet Boys singer sues Florida county over sunbathers on his private beach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brian Litterell of the Backstreet Boys has brought a lawsuit against a Florida county, claiming authorities have refused to help control trespassers from sunbathing on his private beachfront property.

In the suit filed last month and seen by the Daily Mail, the 50-year-old singer makes several claims against the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, including that they denied “numerous requests” to protect the Littrell family from trespassers.

“To protect and have peaceful enjoyment of the Subject Property, [Litrell’s Beach Hut LLC] BLB has put up several ‘No Trespassing’ signs, as well as chairs, umbrellas and small tables delineating BLB’s private property,” the complaint reads.

“However, BLB’s efforts have been in vain, as numerous trespassers have set out to antagonize, bully and harass the Littrell family by regularly, every day, trespassing on BLB’s beach on the Subject Property, in open defiance of the law.”

The filing adds that Littrell was “forced to hire security to protect [his family],” after the sheriff “made it clear that his office would not” go to the property to “protect the Littrell family.”

Brian Littrell has filed a lawsuit against a Florida county, claiming that officials aren’t helping stop trespassers from sunbathing on his beach house property ( Getty )

It goes on to cite one interaction with police from May 4, when an officer allegedly told Littrell that he “doesn’t agree with private beaches” and called protecting the singer’s land “lunacy.”

The document details a separate incident from June 5, in which trespassers allegedly committed “battery and theft” after BLB’s property manager attempted to show them paperwork proving the property was indeed private. The trespassers allegedly “yanked a folder” out of the manager’s hand and scattered the contents into the air.

The suit further claims that Littrell has bodycam footage showing “multiple instances of disrespect” from responding officers that prove the sheriff’s office is working against him.

The Independent has reached out to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

Littrell and his wife of 25 years, Leighanne, purchased the three-bedroom Santa Rosa Beach home in 2023 for $3.8 million.

The family’s issue with trespassers appears to be a long-fought battle. In a viral TikTok video from April 2023, Littrell and his wife appeared to get into an argument with beachgoers about property lines, threatening to call the authorities.

The TikToker then claimed that when “code enforcement came by and showed [Littrell and Leighanne] where their property line is in the sand. Their deed does not say they owned [up] to the main high water line. There’s actually a line in the sand.”