Bob Dylan has announced a string of UK and Ireland performance dates, following the success of his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour.

The trailblazing singer-songwriter, 84, will perform a string of summer shows in the US, before heading to Brighton on 7 November.

After taking on the south east, Dylan will cross the UK and Ireland with performances in Swansea, Coventry, Leeds, Glasgow, Belfast, Killarney and Dublin.

Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale at 10am on Friday 18 July.

Dylan’s first gig in the UK was at The King & Queen pub in Fitzrovia, London, in 1962, while he first played Ireland at the Adelphi Cinema on his famous 1966 world tour.

“Rough and Rowdy Ways”, the artist’s 39th studio album, delighted fans when it was released back in 2020, making Dylan the first artist to have a top 40 album on the US charts in every decade since the 1960s.

The album’s accompanying tour commenced in 2021.

In a review of the album for The Independent, Helen Brown said: “Dylan ended his Nobel lecture reminding us that: “Songs are alive.” It’s true. Most of these new ones have a soft and sleepy pulse, although the blood flowing through them reflects difficult times and a difficult man.

“They’re equal parts finger-pointing and forgiveness. At a time of polarised debates, there’s real consolation in Dylan’s easy-going embrace of his contradictions and complexity.”

Fans should note that the use of video cameras and mobile phones will be prohibited at the concerts, which is in partnership with Yondr, the brand behind lockable phone-free pouches used in venues and schools across the globe.

The dates are as follows:

● Fri 7th Nov: Brighton Centre, Brighton

● Sun 9th Nov: Building Society Arena, Swansea

● Mon 10th Nov: Building Society Arena, Swansea

● Tues 11th Nov: Building Society Arena, Swansea

● Thurs 13th Nov: Building Society Arena, Coventry

● Fri 14th Nov: First Direct Arena, Leeds

● Sun 16th Nov: Armadillo, Glasgow

● Mon 17th Nov: Armadillo, Glasgow

● Weds 19th Nov: Waterfront, Belfast

● Thurs 20th Nov: Waterfront, Belfast

● Sun 23rd Nov: INEC, Killarney

● Mon 24th Nov: INEC, Killarney

● Tues 25th Nov: 3Arena, Dublin