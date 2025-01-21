Billy Ray Cyrus gives epic disaster of a performance at Trump’s Liberty Ball: ‘Is anyone awake’
The country singer performed his hit song ‘Old Town Road’ during the event Monday night
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Billy Ray Cyrus gave a disastrous performance during Donald Trump’s Liberty Ball, following the presidential inauguration.
The 63-year-old singer took the stage at the event in Washington, DC on Monday night (January 20). He performed a mix of his hit songs, including “Old Town Road” and “Achy Breaky Heart.”
However, his show didn’t go without a few issues.
At one point during his performance he couldn’t hear his guitar playing. “Is my guitar still on?” he asked the stage crew. “I think they cut me off. I don’t hear my guitar anymore.”
Cyrus continued to hold the instrument up, before asking the workers backstage: “Is anyone awake?”
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments