Billy Joel’s wife, Alexis Roderick Joel, has said his family is “hopeful for his recovery” after the singer-songwriter was diagnosed with a rare brain disorder.

Last week, Billy announced that he had canceled all his upcoming performances and tour dates across the US and UK.

He was recently diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, a condition caused by excess cerebrospinal fluid building up in the brain’s ventricles. This can lead to increased pressure, which compresses brain tissue and can lead to neurological symptoms that are sometimes mistaken for dementia.

In an Instagram post on Billy’s official account showing the “Piano Man” star and his wife posing with their two daughters, Della Rose and Remy Anne, Alexis wrote: “Thank you for the outpouring of love and support.

“We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received. Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world. We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future.”

Billy, 76, and Alexis, 43, have been married since 2015.

The initial statement shared to Billy’s social media on Friday read: “Billy Joel has announced that he will be cancelling all scheduled concerts following a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH).

“This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance.

“Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health.”

Alexis Roderick Joel and Billy Joel attending the Grammy Awards in LA in February 2024 ( Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

“He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

The statement ends with a direct quote from Billy, who says: “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.”

The affected tour dates were originally scheduled to begin in Milwaukee on April 26 and would have run until a show in Charlotte next July 3. They include two UK shows set for next June, which would have taken place in Edinburgh and Liverpool.

Fans who bought tickets to any of the star’s cancelled shows will receive automatic refunds via their original payment method.

Billy has been touring the US since the conclusion of his record-breaking, 10-year Madison Square Garden residency in July 2024.

Last February, the Grammy-winning “Uptown Girl” singer released his first new original song in decades. Titled “Turn the Lights Back On,” the track was produced by Freddy Wexler, who also co-wrote the song with Billy, Arthur Bacon and Wayne Hector.