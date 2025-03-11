Billy Joel postpones tour dates due to ‘medical condition’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Billy Joel has canceled the next four months of his tour to recover from a recent surgery he underwent to treat an unspecified “medical condition.”

The 75-year-old “Piano Man” hitmaker was scheduled to perform Saturday in Toronto before continuing on to other major U.S. cities in April and May and the U.K. later this summer.

However, on Tuesday, he announced on Instagram that the upcoming dates had been postponed.

“Billy Joel’s upcoming concert dates will be rescheduled due to a medical condition,” the post read. “The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors. Joel is expected to make a full recovery. The tour will resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025.”

Joel added: “While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding.”

He noted that “all purchased tickets will automatically be valid for the rescheduled shows.”

Find the rescheduled dates below:

DETROIT, Ford Field: November 15, 2025 — Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks

TORONTO, Rogers Centre: March 14, 2026 — Billy Joel

SYRACUSE, JMA Wireless Dome: April 10, 2026 — Billy Joel & Sting

SALT LAKE CITY, Rice Eccles Stadium: May 22, 2026 — Billy Joel & Sting

EDINBURGH, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium: June 6, 2026 — Billy Joel

LIVERPOOL, Anfield Stadium: June 20, 2026 — Billy Joel

CHARLOTTE, Charlotte Bank of America Stadium: July 3, 2026 — Billy Joel & Sting

MILWAUKEE, American Family Field: TBD — Billy Joel & Sting

Billy Joel has postponed his tour for the next four months due to a ‘medical condition’ ( PA Archive )

Joel has been touring the U.S. since the conclusion of his record-breaking, 10-year Madison Square Garden residency in July 2024.

His Saturday show in Toronto was going to be his first performance there in over 10 years.

Last February, the Grammy-winning “Uptown Girl” singer released his first new original song in decades. Titled “Turn the Lights Back On,” the track was produced by Freddy Wexler, who also co-wrote the song with Joel, Arthur Bacon and Wayne Hector.