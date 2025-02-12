Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beyoncé fans are steeling themselves as they prepare to try secure tickets to the Grammy-winning artist’s Cowboy Carter tour.

The US artist, 43, announced this month that she will perform six shows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London – these are currently the only UK shows she has scheduled for 2025.

In an Instagram post – shared hours after she became the first Black female artist to win the Grammy Award for Best Country Album, as well as the first Black woman to win Album of the Year this century – Beyoncé told fans that her tour would include US, European and UK dates.

Tickets to the general sale are available here.

In the US, Beyoncé will perform in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Houston, Atlanta, Washington DC and Las Vegas.

After initially announcing four shows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the singer added a further two nights at the 62,000-capacity venue, which is where she performed during her 2023 Renaissance tour.

London and Paris are (so far) the only shows she has confirmed outside of the States.

Beyonce is launching her 2025 tour this summer ( Instagram/@beyonce )

The tour is in support of her critically acclaimed eighth album, Cowboy Carter, which took influence from country and Americana music and featured guest artists such as Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Linda Martell, Miley Cyrus, and Brittney Spencer.

“Throughout it all, Beyoncé’s hands are confidently and charismatically on the reins,” The Independent’s Helen Brown said in her five-star review. “The righteous zeal of her mission, and the giddy range of sonic adventuring, repeatedly gave me chills I haven’t felt since the release of Lemonade.

“Back then she was fighting for her marriage. Now she’s fighting for a major culture shift. Throughout, she seeks to build bridges with the working men of the South, acknowledging their economic struggles... It’s a reminder that country music has always been about ‘three chords and the truth’. Beyoncé’s truth shines here with the fierce strength of the Texan sun. Cowboy hats off to her.”

Here are the UK tour dates in full:

5 June 2025 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

7 June 2025 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

10 June 2025 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

12 June 2025 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

14 June 2025 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

16 June 2025 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to get tickets:

Pre-sale

Several pre-sales have offered fans an early chance to grab tickets, including the Beyhive pre-sale or the Mastercard one. The Beyhive pre-sale ended on 12 February, while the Mastercard pre-sale closes at 11am on Thursday 13 February.

Sign-ups to the Artist pre-sale, which takes place from 12pm to 10pm on 13 February, are now closed – fans who successfully signed up will have been sent a link to access the sale before it goes live.

General sale

The general sale for the first four London dates will go live at 12pm (midday) GMT on Friday 14 February, while tickets for the new dates will be available from 2pm, both via Ticketmaster.