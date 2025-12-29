What is Beyonce’s net worth as singer makes financial history
The Grammy winner is the fifth musician to join the billionaires club
Beyoncé is now a billionaire.
The legendary singer, 44, was named as the fifth musician to reach the milestone Monday, according to Forbes. She joins her husband, Jay-Z, along with Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift, and Rihanna in the elite club.
The historic achievement comes after years of success for the hitmaker. Beyoncé, full name Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, embarked on her globally popular Renaissance World Tour in 2023, which wound up grossing nearly $600 million.
The next year, her adventurous leap to the country genre with her eighth studio album Cowboy Carter won her the prestigious Album of the Year award at the 67th annual Grammys. The hit album then landed the world’s highest-grossing concert tour of 2025, which also broke a record as the highest-grossing country tour of all time after earning over $400 million in ticket sales and another $50 millon in merchandise at the shows, according to Forbes estimates.
According to Forbes earlier this year, Beyoncé’s net worth was estimated to be around at least $780 million.
In addition to her music career, Beyoncé has made a name for herself as a businesswoman. She started her own entertainment company, Parkwood Entertainment, in 2008, which produces her music, documentaries, and concerts.
More to follow...
